Tell us: What’s your favorite spot in Boston during the summer?

Summer is on the horizon, with the official start of the season now less than two weeks away.
For an upcoming feature in the Globe, we want to know what locations in the city our readers recommend. We’ll be defining the “city” as anywhere in the Boston/Cambridge/Somerville area.
So tell us, what’s your favorite thing to do in Boston during the summer, and where do you go to do it?
Is there a specific place to sit by the water that you enjoy? An ice cream shop? A park where you go to read?
Fill out the form below or leave a comment. Your answer may be featured in a follow-up story.
