Home design inspiration: Ideas for a four-season sunroom

1 The sea grass-wrapped Palecek coffee table holds the center of the room without shouting. “I love the function of two tiers,” Hook says. “You can pop stuff onto the lower shelf when you want to put out snacks.”

Before the remodel, this four-season sunroom in Lynnfield was a drafty afterthought with an imposing flight of stairs that led to a bonus room. Asserting that the two spaces need not be connected, Leah Hook transformed each into large, independent destinations. “By eliminating the stairs — there’s another set elsewhere in the house — we gained floor space and a wall for the sofa,” says the principal of Gray Oak Studio. The fireplace provides privacy from the neighbors while a wall of windows overlooks the wildlife-filled backyard. “I love how the glass, rough stone, and cedar ceiling all feel like nature in different ways,” the designer says.

2 White swivel chairs fade against the wall, keeping the focus on the view. “When there’s a group the chairs can face center, or you can be alone with your coffee and gaze outside,” Hook says.

3 The view inspired the fireplace design. “The misshapen stones look like they came from the yard,” Hook says. Thick grout lines lend a rustic feel and skipping the mantel lets the organic material shine.

4 The soft curves of the gesso chandelier by Currey & Company juxtapose the linearity of the cedar plank ceiling. “We wanted contrast without introducing another color,” Hook says.

5 A slightly concave sofa with two seat cushions pairs well with the round coffee table. “The two-cushion configuration mirrors the two chairs across from it,” Hook points out.

6 The jute and cotton rug continues the pattern and color of the white oak floor. “The palette for this project was very tight,” the designer says. “It’s interesting visually and warm with texture.”

