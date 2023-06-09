For sale: Homes with great porches in Arlington

CONDO FEE $187 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $725,000 in 2021

PROS This deleaded unit with central air is on the first floor of a 1922 two-decker near Arlington Center, Spy Pond, and the Mystic Lakes. From the wide front porch, step into a tiled entryway with a nature-themed mural on the wall; the rest of the home has hardwood floors. Past a dining room with bay windows, the living room has a fireplace, recessed lighting, and deep blue walls. A hallway off the living area links three bedrooms and an updated bath. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances, including a vented range hood. A private porch in back leads to the shared yard and deeded parking space. The unit comes with its own laundry and storage area in the basement. CONS No en suite bath; an offer has been accepted.

The living space of 75 Hamlet Street, Arlington. Handout

Carmen Maianu, Domus Ave Realty, 857-321-1773, carmen@domusaverealty.com

$1,599,000

35 BARTLETT AVENUE / ARLINGTON

The exterior of 35 Bartlett Avenue, Arlington. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,882

LOT SIZE 0.2 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $775,177 in 2011

PROS A front porch swing beckons visitors to this turn-of-the-century, corner-lot Victorian just a block from Mass. Ave. Step into a spacious foyer with built-in bench, stained glass window, and hardwood floors (found throughout). At left, the living room has pocket doors and bay windows, while the dining room includes a fireplace, pantry, and deck access. The newer kitchen features modern cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and island, and sliders to the deck; a powder room is nearby. Three second-floor bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and laundry room, share a spacious bath. The top floor holds three smaller bedrooms and a bath with skylight. The large backyard slopes down to a two-car garage. CONS No central air.

The living space of 35 Bartlett Avenue, Arlington. Handout

Sven Andersen, Andersen Group Realty, 781-739-2258, andersengrouprealty.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.