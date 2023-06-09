Five things to do around Boston, June 12-18

Choose from over 130 classes at Fitness on The Greenway. Work out in the sun with lessons in yoga, zumba, high-intensity interval training, meditation, and more. Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and held throughout the Rose Kennedy Greenway. First session runs through July 17; second session runs from August to September. Times vary per class. Free. Find the schedule at rosekennedygreenway.org.

Starting Tuesday

American Tragedy

Travel from 1840s Alabama to the present day in The Lehman Trilogy. Director Carey Perloff presents a story that follows the success and failure of the Lehman Brothers company over more than 150 years. The play starts with a German immigrant who wants a better life for his family and flashes forward to the early 2000s and the disastrous collapse of the brothers’ company. At The Huntington Theatre, through July 16. Times vary. Tickets start at $20. huntingtontheatre.org

Friday through Sunday

Dance With Somebody

Pay tribute to Whitney Houston’s legacy at Whitney & Friends. The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus presents a concert dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with hits from Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, and Alicia Keys. Held in Jordan Hall at New England Conservatory, at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $29. bgmc.org

Saturday and Sunday

Weekend Reads

Head into Harvard Square for the Cambridge Public Library’s Used Book Sale. Partnered with the Harvard Square Business Association and Asana Partners, the library will display a variety of paperback and hardcover books catering to children and adults, starting at $1. The proceeds will go to the library. Held at 31 Brattle Street, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free. cambridgepubliclibraryfriends.org

Sunday

Culture Celebration

Hit the streets at Juneteenth: A Block Party. Hosted by Brookline For The Culture, the event celebrates Juneteenth with games, food trucks, live music, and activities including bounce houses and face painting. Held at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School, from noon to 4 p.m. Free. brooklinefortheculture.com

