AG Campbell to speak at Pine Street Inn workforce training graduation

Willoughby is one of 93 individuals struggling with housing insecurity who completed the nonprofit’s workforce development program, which teaches people skills they can use to secure a job and transition out of homelessness.

“I went to school and took a couple college courses, but I’ve never really had a graduation per se,” Willoughby said, “so this is really huge for me.”

At 55-years-old, culinary student Gary Willoughby had never considered himself a graduate before. On Friday, that will change at Boston’s Pine Street Inn, where he completed a job training program.

The graduation is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Pine Street’s facility on Harrison Avenue. Attorney General Andrea J. Campbell will be the honorary speaker.

She follows a tradition of prominent public speakers who have addressed Pine Street graduates, including former soccer player and sports commentator Charlie Davies, and former governors Deval Patrick and Charlie Baker, according to executive director Lyndia Downie.

The program offers curriculum in housekeeping or catering and food services. For Willoughby and others, the nearly three-month long course has been instrumental in connecting them to resources and transforming their outlook on the future.

“I joined the program just to be around people, get away and clear my mind, but it’s working out good for me right now,” said housekeeping graduate John Lewis, 60. On June 1, Lewis finally secured housing and moved into a new one-room apartment on Beacon Hill.

He is looking forward to living on his own again.

“After you finish the program, they try to help us find jobs and things,” Lewis said. “But it is up to us to hold onto the job and move on.”





