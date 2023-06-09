Boston attorney, twice acquitted of sexual assault, found not guilty in 2016 rape case

Early this week, the woman, now 29 years old, testified that Zerola silently raped her, despite her protests, and did not stop until she got up off the couch and went to wake her friend, who was casually seeing Zerola at the time. Still in shock, the woman said she went to the hospital days later to be examined and speak to the police.

Gary Zerola, a 51-year-old former prosecutor turned defense attorney, was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in November 2016 when she said she woke up after a night of partying in the North End to find Zerola undressing and assaulting her.

The Boston attorney who was charged with raping a woman in 2016 was found not guilty by a jury in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday, prosecutors said.

During the trial, Zerola’s attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, called the woman “a liar” and described someone whose story is filled with inconsistencies, who allegedly changes her version of events over time “not because she had an epiphany . . . not because she wanted to tell the truth, but because she was caught.”

The defense continued to call into question the woman’s testimony, and emphasized her preexisting relationship to Zerola.

Videos from the bar that night show Zerola and the victim’s faces close together, with Zerola seeming to try to kiss the woman. A second video shown in court also shows her friend telling Zerola to stop trying to have sex with the victim.

Other photos from that night showed the woman kissing Zerola, both on the cheeks and on the lips.

Over the past three decades, as many as a dozen women have accused Zerola of raping them in nearly indistinguishable assaults, according to court records. However, Zerola has rarely faced criminal charges. Two separate juries found him not guilty of rape and attempted rape in 2008. He has had sexual assault charges dropped in Miami Beach and New Orleans, while the statute of limitations has expired on at least three allegations from the 1990s, court filings show.

He is also charged with raping a then-21-year-old woman in 2020. In that case, which is pending, he is accused of returning to the woman’s apartment without permission and sexually assaulting her while she was passed out.

