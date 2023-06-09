Your guide to Saturday’s Boston Pride parade

The 2023 parade, organized this year by Pride for the People , has been revamped with the aim of ensuring inclusion. Though the route is shorter than in previous years, the parade culminates in not one, but two festivals and no shortage of music, dancing, food, and drink.

Boston’s first Pride parade since 2019 will take place this Saturday, June 10, marking the return of the annual march after a three-year hiatus.

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s parade and ensuing celebrations.

What is this year’s parade route and when does it start?

The parade will begin at Clarendon Street and St. James Avenue at 11 a.m. Parade participants will be in place at the staging area on Boylston Street in Copley Square by 9 a.m., rain or shine. The march will proceed several blocks down Clarendon Street into the South End, looping around via Tremont and heading back towards Boston Common and the Public Gardens on Berkeley Street.

The final stretch of the parade will bisect the Common and the Public Gardens on Charles Street, culminating in a celebration on the Common.

Where can I celebrate after the parade?

This year, there are two simultaneous festivals following the Pride march. Both are free to attend and tickets are not required.

One is a festival from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Boston Common, a family-friendly celebration with food trucks, speakers, and a performance from headliner Madison Rose along with nine other local artists.

The second festival is a 21-plus celebration on City Hall Plaza from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The adults-only jamboree will include beer and wine, a DJ dance party, food trucks and other vendors, as well as local performers.

How do I get to the parade?

Streets along the parade route and some adjoining streets will shut down beginning early morning Saturday and parking near the route and the festival will be “extremely limited,” according to Boston Pride for the People’s website.

Instead, organizers and the city of Boston are urging attendees to walk, bike, or use public transportation to partake in Saturday’s Pride festivities.

The closest MBTA stops to the starting point of the parade are Copley on the Green Line or Back Bay on the Orange Line. For the Boston Common Pride festival, the closest stops are Park Street on the Green and Red Lines. Government Center on the Green and Blue Lines is the closest station to the City Hall Plaza celebration.

Why is this the first parade since 2019?

Like many events around the country at the time, the 2020 and 2021 Pride parades were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, in the wake of mass protests following the 2020 police murder of George Floyd, activists also accused Boston Pride of being resistant to inclusion and failing to embrace the Black Lives Matter movement.

In 2021, the Boston Pride Committee’s board of directors disbanded amid complaints the organization excluded people of color and trans people, causing some to boycott the group. Criticism around its response to the Floyd murder ended with 80 percent of Boston Pride’s volunteers quitting.

In July 2021, Boston Pride Committee responded to calls for leadership changes with a complete shutdown of the organization, leaving no one to plan an official 2022 Pride parade.

Boston Pride for the People, a new group, hosted a Pop-Up Pride event last year to help fill the void left by the lack of a Pride parade. In February, officials announced the organization would put together the 2023 parade.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.