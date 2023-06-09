‘Duck Rescue Task Force’ springs into action

On May 29, Franklin police responded to a call about a duck walking repeatedly around a storm drain. When Officers Jonathon Bussey and Timothy Trubiano arrived to check, they quickly learned why this was so: Eight young ducklings had fallen into the sewer and had no way to get out. Police posted photos of the department’s “Duck Rescue Task Force” in action on Facebook , and were happy to report that the family of nine was successfully reunited and continued on its way.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

MAYDAY

On May 7, police and firefighters in Hopkinton were dispatched to check on a report of a vessel in distress on Lake Whitehall. According to the log entry, the caller indicated that the boat was sinking, but, thankfully, that wasn’t the case — it turned out to be a mechanical problem. When first responders arrived they found all six occupants of the boat had made it off the vessel safely and were on an island. Deputy Fire Chief Gary Daugherty Jr. said a fire department boat brought the occupants to shore and towed the boat in.

I CALLED IT FIRST

On the evening of May 17, police responded to a report of a “disorderly disturbance” at the Elks Lodge at 1077 Pond St. in Franklin, where bingo games are held on Wednesday nights. According to the log entry, when officers arrived they discovered the individual causing the disturbance had already departed. “It was discovered an argument ensued over a game of bingo,” police stated. “No police services were required.”

MERCURY FALLING

At 9:17 a.m. May 12, the West Bridgewater Fire Department was called to the Howard Elementary School to deal with a small chemical spill from a mercury thermometer that had broken in one of the classrooms. The classroom was isolated and the southern wing of the building was evacuated by fire personnel, according to Fire Chief Lincoln Thibeault. All of the students and faculty who were in the classroom were tested for mercury exposure, and one person, taken to a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” turned out to be “perfectly fine,” said Thibeault. The spill was contained by hazmat crews and all students and staff were kept safe in another part of the school during the incident, he said. The fire department and hazmat team cleared the scene by 1:30 p.m., and the classroom was professionally cleaned over the weekend, he said.

WOULDN’T YOU YELL, TOO?

At 9:31 p.m. May 24, police responded to a report of a person yelling outside of a nursing home on Lowell Street in Peabody. Officers located the individual in question and spoke to him, and learned why he was raising his voice. He was yelling at an Uber to stop because he’d left his cellphone in the car.

ROTARY SHENANIGANS

At approximately 3:45 a.m. May 1, a white pickup truck was traveling west on Main Street into the rotary in Hudson and then suddenly (and slowly) went off the road, traveled through some landscaping, and struck and damaged a light pole. The driver of the truck then fled the scene. The following day, police posted video of the truck wreaking havoc in the rotary and asked the public for help in identifying the vehicle. “Maybe you know who this vehicle belongs to? Maybe you have seen a similar white pick-up truck with recent front end damage? Maybe you witnessed this crash and can help us with identification?” police wrote. “We understand this post may trigger some ‘rotary’ comments, but lets try to stay focused people!” That turned out to do the trick, because it ultimately helped police figure out who caused the destruction. “Thanks to a tipster the vehicle and operator have been identified,” police wrote in an update on Facebook. “Nice work H-town!”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.