Electrical bike battery causes three-alarm fire in Medford home

The fire on June 3 began in a bedroom on the top floor of a two-and-a-half story home, near where the battery of an electric bike was being charged, the statement said.

“Lithium-ion batteries store a tremendous amount of power,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in the statement. “When they burn, they burn extremely hot and extremely fast ... It’s vitally important to use, store, and charge them according to the manufacturer’s instructions, to remain nearby when they’re charging, and to disconnect them from the power source once they’re charged.”

For the second time in just over a month, Medford firefighters battled a serious house fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery , prompting the state fire marshal’s office Thursday to renew a safety warning.

Medford firefighters responded to the two-family home at 54 Dartmouth St. around 10:30 a.m., the statement said. Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames from the top floor, the statement said. The fire grew rapidly, and second and third alarms were struck.

Two people were hospitalized and eight were displaced, the Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jake Wark said in an e-mail.

On April 30, a four-alarm fire was started by two damaged scooters, hospitalizing one and displacing three people, Wark said in the e-mail.

Residents are urged to store lithium-ion batteries safely, especially the larger batteries used by scooters, e-bikes, and other mobility devices, the statement said.

Lithium-ion batteries should be charged directly from a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip, the statement said. They should be placed on a hard and stable surface, and not a bed, couch, or pillow.

Only one battery should be charged at a time, and should be unplugged when fully charged, Ostroskey’s office said.





