Felon arrested on federal weapons charge for gun linked to fatal shooting of N.H. mom and daughter

Gebo, a convicted felon, faces three counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Federal prosecutors allege that he possessed a firearm while under indictment, while being a felon, and while being a user of illegal drugs, according to an announcement Friday from the office of US Attorney Jane E. Young.

The driver they stopped, 28-year-old Justin Gebo, now faces federal firearms charges, including allegations related to a firearm recovered near the scene of the homicides.

CONCORD, N.H. — In the hours after a mother and her young daughter were fatally shot Saturday at their home in Franklin, N.H., but before police found the suspected shooter dead of an apparent suicide, they performed a traffic stop about 2,000 feet from the homicide scene.

A probable cause affidavit filed in support of the arrest alleges that Gebo paid $1,000 in cash on Jan. 1 to purchase a short-barreled rifle that a private party had advertised via SnapChat.

Homicide investigators said they located a short-barreled rifle near the scene of a double homicide in Franklin, N.H., on June 3, 2023. The weapon, a CZ Scorpion, had been advertised for sale via SnapChat (as shown in this photo from a probable cause affidavit) and purchased for $1,000 cash on Jan. 1, 2023, according to federal prosecutors, who brought weapons charges against a convicted felon. Note: This photo has been rotated and cropped. ATF Probable Cause Affidavit

That weapon, a CZ Scorpion, was found by police in the back yard about 5 feet from the rear steps of the home where 35-year-old Nicole Hughes and her 1-year-old daughter, Ariella Bell, were found gunned down, according to the affidavit.

Investigators determined that a shop in Hooksett had sold the weapon as a pistol in 2019 to a buyer who then sold the firearm in 2022 to a gun shop in New Hampton that sold it to a former employee, who then sold it privately to his neighbor, who advertised it on SnapChat and sold it to Gebo, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Gebo reported to the New Hampshire Probation Office on Wednesday for a scheduled visit with a probation and parole officer. He allegedly admitted that he had used illegal drugs for the last few days because he was upset about the shootings, which also injured Hughes’ 5-year-old daughter from another relationship.

Abrianna Kelly, the 5-year-old girl who survived the fatal shootings of her mother and sister on June 3, 2023, in Franklin, N.H., is pictured with her father, Chris Kelly, at a candlelit vigil on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Gebo told the parole officer that he had known the suspected shooter, 42-year-old Jamie Bell, since he was 6 years old, according to the affidavit. Gebo said that Bell had been using methamphetamines and anabolic steroids and grew paranoid, believing that the 1-year-old girl wasn’t actually his biological daughter, the affidavit states.

This was not the first time police accused Gebo of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Four months before the fatal shootings in Franklin, on Feb. 3, he was arrested in Laconia when officers found an AR-type rifle in the back seat of his car, according to the affidavit. He was indicted on state-level charges with a jury trial slated to begin in November.

Gebo made an initial appearance on the federal charges at noon Friday before a magistrate judge in Concord. The judge read the charges and issued a recommendation that Gebo be allowed to participate in a substance abuse treatment program within the Strafford County Jail.

Speaking with reporters after the hearing, US Attorney Jane E. Young said investigators recognized early on that the suspected shooter was not supposed to have a gun, so they knew they needed to move quickly. Authorities will work to determine whether the weapon found near the homicide scene was, in fact, the murder weapon, she said.

“We will continue to investigate all aspects of this case,” she said. “This has been a group effort.”

New Hampshire Department of Justice spokesperson Michael Garrity said state investigators are continuing their work as well.

“Our investigation remains open,” he said, “but this is certainly an example of the cooperation that exists between the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire.”

Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein referred all questions to the US attorney’s office.

Gebo’s attorney, Nashua-based Charles J. Keefe, declined the Globe’s request for comment.

Gebo’s next court hearing in this case is scheduled for June 21.





