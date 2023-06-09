One Boston police officer shot, others injured, official says

A Boston police officer was shot, and multiple other officers injured, Friday night, a department spokesman said.
Speaking outside Boston Medical Center, Detective Sergeant John Boyle confirmed the officers were being treated at the hospital.
He would not say where the shooting occurred or under what circumstances, Boyle said shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Earlier Friday, Officer Stephen McNulty, confirmed police activity in the area of Cedric and Magazine street in Roxbury.
He declined to provide further details.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.