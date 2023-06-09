Law professors, historians react to news of Donald Trump’s federal indictment in classified document probe

Some noted that the criminal case is rooted in the effort by the National Archives to enforce the Presidential Records Act and its mandate that documents generated during a presidency belongs not to the individual, but the nation.

Many agreed that the indictment was an affirmation of a fundamental principle of the nation’s criminal justice system — the law applies equally to all — and not an act of political retaliation by the Biden administration.

The momentous news that Donald J. Trump has been indicted in connection with the alleged mishandling and retention of classified documents, the first time a former president has faced federal charges, sparked intense reaction Friday, particularly among historians and legal scholars.

“Before, during, and after his presidency, Trump has flouted the law. When he was in office, he purportedly destroyed documents (or had others destroy them) in violation of federal law,” Michael J. Gerhardt, the Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence at University of North Carolina Law School, said by e-mail. “Since leaving the presidency, he has lied about the documents in his possession, and now the bill has come due.”

Nigel Hamilton, a historian at the McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston, said the votes to impeach Trump fell almost entirely along party lines. In contrast, the federal indictments rely on a law that has applied to every occupant of the White House since 1978.

“The great strength of democracy is that the law is being asserted here, not what you can do in Congress in terms of rounding up enough votes,” he said. “It’s so easy to slip into what we see in so many other parts of the world, autocracy and dictatorship and then the loss of freedoms and liberties.”

Hamilton is completing his latest book in which he compares the presidencies of Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy who wrote a defense of the role he played in the Civil War. Trump’s repeated lies that the 2020 election was rigged against him are a similar effort to rewrite history, he said.

“I see Trump in that same light: Here is a man who lost the election, can’t simply face up to that truth, and who is desperate to reconstruct history as he would like it to be,” Hamilton said. “And I presume that’s one of the reasons he was stealing these documents.”

The indictment was reportedly based on 100 classified documents recovered by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Since an presidential administration produces millions of classified and unclassified documents, critics have seized on that number to argue Trump is a victim of prosecutorial overreach.

But Hamilton, who has spent his career studying records in presidential archives and libraries, said the National Archives would not have demanded the records be returned if they weren’t important.

“I can assure you from my experience, that they were probably pretty important and affecting national security and possibly people’s lives,” he said. “I don’t buy these are basically irrelevant pieces of paper.”

Manisha Sinha, a presidential historian at the University of Connecticut, said “it is important for the functioning of our institutions and democracy to hold Trump accountable.”

“It’s a good precedent to show that even if you become president of the United States, you are indeed liable for anything that you did that may be illegal, that may compromise the national security of the country,” she said.

Sinha said the words of Abraham Lincoln must serve as a guide as the US government prosecutes a former leader.

“We have to figure out how to uphold our institutions and the democratic system that is going to outlast Trump and his critics and all of us,” she said. ‘That’s the experiment that Lincoln said American citizens owe their loyalty to — not one man, not one party, but their public institutions.”

Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe used one sentence to express his view of the indictment of Trump, whom Tribe consistently criticized during his term in office.

“At long last, the republic strikes back,” he posted on Twitter.

Tribe wrote that the federal charges are “a sad historical marker unlikely ever to be matched.”

“Already the only president to be impeached twice, Trump has now been indicted twice— including, now, by the nation he once led,” Tribe and Dennis Aftergut ,a former federal prosecutor, wrote in a posting on the Bulwark website.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in New York City to a 34-count state indictment for allegedly paying $130,000 to an adult film actress and masking the payments in corporate records.

“Although innocent until proven guilty, Trump now faces grave consequences for his conduct, consequences he famously predicted he could escape for any wrongdoing,” Tribe and Aftergut wrote. “Two prosecutors have now given the lie to that boast, as has a system of government whose centerpiece for 234 years has been the rule of law. We have “a republic,” Benjamin Franklin said, and today, a second grand jury composed of ordinary citizens has affirmed that it wishes to keep it.”

On Twitter, presidential historian Michael Beschloss wrote that the president “has no more basic job than protecting national security ... And if Trump knowingly mishandled classified documents, maybe jeopardizing American lives, that’s about as serious as it can get.”

Beschloss also raised several questions he said need to be answered.

“We need to know: Why did he keep classified documents, despite repeated polite requests to return them to National Archives? If he lied about it, why? Did he pass secrets to foreign governments? Sell for cash? Where are the missing documents? Americans’ lives depend on this.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.