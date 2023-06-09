Follow live updates after Donald Trump was indicted in classified documents case

The Justice Department was expected to make public an indictment ahead of a historic court appearance next week in the midst of a 2024 presidential campaign punctuated by criminal prosecutions in multiple states.

White House stays quiet on Trump indictment — 12:02 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The White House is staying mum on the Trump indictment, emphasizing the independence of the Justice Department, as it seeks to combat criticism from Republicans that President Joe Biden’s administration is targeting his chief 2024 rival.

“We are just not going to comment on this case,” White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters Friday on Air Force One, “and I’d refer you to the DOJ, which runs its criminal investigations independently.”

She added: “This is a president who respects the rule of law and has said that since day one. That’s precisely why we’re not commenting here. He believes in respecting the independence of the DOJ and protecting the integrity of their processes.”

Dalton said Biden and his staff “found out just like everybody else last night” that Trump was indicted from news reports and that the White House had “no advanced knowledge that this was coming.”

Asked whether the White House was preparing for any unrest as a result of Trump’s indictment, Dalton said “we’re always prepared” but declined to share any specifics or whether any outreach had been made to state and local officials in Florida.

‘This is not how justice should be pursued in our country,’ Nikki Haley says — 11:54 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Nikki Haley, a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, said in a statement that Americans are exhausted by “prosecutorial overreach.”

“This is not how justice should be pursued in our country,” said Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor. “It’s time to move beyond the endless drama and distractions.”

‘Every American is innocent until proven guilty,’ Mike Pence says — 11:48 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Former vice president Mike Pence, who launched his bid for the presidency earlier this week, said on Friday morning while he was “deeply troubled” to see the indictment against Donald Trump move forward, “no one is above the law.”

While speaking with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, Pence also raised his own case of handling classified materials. When he had his records examined, Pence said they found that classified documents had made “their way back” into his personal records and he collaborated with the Justice Department.

“I’m pleased the Justice Department concluded that investigation last week, found that it was an innocent mistake. But it was a mistake,” Pence said. “We have to protect our nation’s secrets.”

Pence said he believes the indictment of Trump will “be terribly divisive for the country” and that it sends a “terrible message to the wider world that looks at America as a standard of not only democracy, but of justice.”

Pence also called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to “immediately move to unseal the indictment” and “bring the facts forward to the American people” as soon as possible.

Some N.H. GOP voters shrug off Trump’s indictment — 11:41 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Some Republican voters who will get the chance to support Trump in next year’s GOP presidential primary are shrugging off the potential impact of the former president’s indictment — even as it continues to send shockwaves through the rest of the political world.

“Voters seem not to care about the indictment and will support him regardless,” said Valerie McDonnell, a New Hampshire state representative from Salem who was waiting to see Mike Pence make a campaign stop Friday in Derry, New Hampshire.

“From speaking to my constituents, they seem not to care about that,” she added.

Echoing that sentiment was Ken Hepworth, an independent voter from Derry who also was waiting to see Pence.

“I always think of the statement he made a few years back that, if he had killed somebody in the middle of Times Square, he wouldn’t lose any supporters,” Hepworth said. “I think he could be in jail and people would still vote for him, I don’t think that makes a difference.”

Trump could be asked to wear an ankle monitor following indictment, legal analyst says — 11:36 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Following his latest indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents, federal prosecutors may ask Donald Trump to wear an ankle monitor, a former federal prosecutor said.

Joyce Vance, a legal analyst who served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, said she does not expect that the former president will be detained pending trial on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Rule” late Thursday.

That is a “calculus based on whether or not he is a flight risk or danger to the community,” which Vance said Trump is not “in the sense that federal judges understand that prong of the test to work.”

But Trump, who Vance said is likely to be released on his own recognizance “or perhaps with an appropriate bond,” may be asked to wear an ankle monitor “or engage in some other forms of monitoring pending trial.”

Trump case assigned to judge who halted FBI access to some seized documents last year — 11:25 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The federal case against Trump has been initially assigned to a judge he appointed who faced criticism over her decision to grant the former president’s request for an independent arbiter to review documents obtained during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Associated Press reported that the case has been assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020 and sits in Fort Pierce.

Cannon’s profile was thrust into the spotlight when she issued what many legal experts saw as an extraordinary decision to approve a so-called special master to review the documents seized by the FBI.

Some experts said the judge gave undue deference to the former president and put a hold on some Justice Department investigative work unnecessarily. As part of that case, Cannon temporarily barred federal agents and prosecutors from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during the search.

Her order was ultimately thrown out by a federal appeals court, which found she overstepped. The federal appeals court ended the independent review of documents.

‘Trump brought these charges upon himself,’ Mitt Romney says — 11:17 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, a longtime critic of Donald Trump, again broke with many in the Republican Party on Friday by issuing a statement condemning the former president for his actions following Trump’s indictment.

”Mr. Trump brought these charges upon himself by not only taking classified document, but by refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so,” said Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts.

While Romney said Trump is “entitled to the presumption of innocence,” he noted that it appeared as though the Justice Department and special counsel “have exercised due care” and given Trump ample time to “avoid charges that would not generally have been afforded to others.”

Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel who charged Trump? — 11:08 a.m.

By The Washington Post

Jack Smith, 54, is a longtime federal prosecutor and seasoned investigator. He is a former career Justice Department prosecutor who has also headed the department’s Public Integrity Section. To take the job as special counsel, Smith resigned as chief prosecutor for a special court in The Hague that was investigating war crimes in Kosovo.

He is a graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta and Harvard Law School.

Smith was appointed special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Nov. 18 to take charge of the Mar-a-Lago documents case after Trump announced he was running for president the same month.

Jack Smith. Peter Dejong/Associated Press

As special counsel, Smith still briefs top Justice Department officials on his investigation, but he works far more independently than a Justice Department prosecutor would. And if Garland were to overrule a decision by Smith, he would have to issue a written report explaining his actions.

When appointed by Garland, Smith promised to conduct the investigations and any possible prosecutions “independently.”

“The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate,” he said at the time.

Biden doesn’t answer questions about Trump indictment — 11:02 a.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

As he boarded Air Force One for a trip to North Carolina this morning, President Biden did not answer shouted questions about the Trump indictment.

President Biden walked up the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Friday as he heads to North Carolina. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Democrats say indictment shows Trump isn’t above the law — 10:50 a.m.

By the Associated Press

While Republicans accuse the federal government of political persecution, House Democrats say Trump’s indictment is an affirmation of America’s justice system.

“For four years, he acted like he was above the law. But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been,” tweeted Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

“Today’s federal grand jury indictment tells us that former President Donald Trump put our national security in grave danger as he pursued yet another lawless personal agenda by pilfering and hoarding government documents,” said a statement from Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who was House manager for Trump’s second impeachment and is the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

He accused Republicans of “trying to divide the country and undercut our legal system.”

“He will have his day in court, in Miami and Manhattan and Atlanta too if it comes to it,” tweeted Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, also referencing a New York indictment in a hush money case and an investigation in Georgia. “But I am grateful to live in a nation where no man is above the law.”

All quiet at Department of Justice headquarters — 10:41 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Attorney General Merrick Garland is believed to have arrived at his office at Department of Justice headquarters in Washington — but avoided a crush of media waiting to see if there’s an indication when the indictment against Trump will be unsealed.

Garland arrived out of view of cameras and the Justice Department remained publicly silent Friday morning. The scene was similar throughout the night Thursday, even amid the political storm unleashed by news of the indictment.

Police officers stood in front of the Department of Justice on Friday in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

‘Now I can’t’ declassify secret Iran papers, Donald Trump reportedly said on tape in 2021 — 10:34 a.m.

By The Washington Post

The evidence leading to the historic indictment of former president Donald Trump includes an audio recording from 2021 in which he talks about an apparently secret document and says, “As president, I could have declassified it, but now I can’t,” The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Trump’s lawyer says he’ll show up in court — 10:12 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Trump’s attorney says the former president will appear in court next week.

“He will appear in court on Tuesday, no doubt,” attorney James Trusty told NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning. “He’s not afraid of this thing. It’s a ridiculous criminalization of a noncriminal dispute, so he’ll be there.”

Trusty called the indictment an “overreach,” saying that something that wasn’t criminal for previous presidents has been “weaponized” by the Department of Justice.

And he says Trump is resilient.

“He was upset for the country, but in terms of him, he’s a fighter and he’s gonna come out swinging and he’ll be fine,” Trusty said.

Trusty told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the special counsel was “hell bent” on criminalizing something that lacks a criminal basis under the Presidential Records Act, putting “a stamp of reality on something that really is unreal.”

Extra security and media at Miami courthouse — 9:55 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A few extra security guards and a dozen media tents were the only signs of anything out of the ordinary Friday outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse in Miami as the world awaited details of the criminal indictment against Trump.

Towering palm trees line the breezeway where criminal defendants normally walk on their way into the sleek, high-rise courthouse.

But it remains unclear whether the former president — if he arrives here to be charged — will run into the pack of a few dozen journalists stationed just beyond the outdoor walkway or be allowed to enter the secure building through a garage normally reserved for judges.

Ron DeSantis, Kevin McCarthy, Trump allies denounce indictment — 9:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that “it is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him.”

The Republican added, “I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice.”

McCarthy said the House GOP “will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is condemning the indictment of Trump, his chief rival for the Republican presidential nomination, as a political hatchet job.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” DeSantis tweeted.

“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he adds.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, meanwhile, said the indictment was a “sham” and “the continuation of the endless political persecution of Donald Trump.”

“Let’s be clear about what’s happening: Joe Biden is weaponizing his Department of Justice against his own political rival,” Scalise tweeted.

To pardon or not to pardon, that is the question (for the 2024 Republican presidential field) | Analysis — 9:18 a.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

So far, the 2024 Republican presidential field hasn’t faced such a clear dividing line question. The most persistent queries have been variations of: How do you defeat Donald Trump in the primary, or how do you feel about some specific Trump action. But answers to these could be massaged any which way, and didn’t provide a clean yes or no answer.

That is, until now.

Inside Trump’s club when the call came: You’re indicted — 9:00 a.m.

By The New York Times

Former president Donald Trump was gathered with his core political advisers in the office near his poolside cottage at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, when his phone rang around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The entrance to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday night. BRYAN ANSELM/NYT

On the line, according to The New York Times, was one of his lawyers, informing him he had been indicted for the second time in less than three months.

Donald Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president — 8:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.

The Justice Department was expected to make public an indictment ahead of a historic court appearance next week in the midst of a 2024 presidential campaign punctuated by criminal prosecutions in multiple states.

