Proposed R.I. House budget boosts education aid by $56.6 million, but eight districts would get less

And while most school districts would be in line for more money in the fiscal year 2024 budget, eight districts would end up with less, according to the latest data from the House Finance Committee.

PROVIDENCE — The state budget that’s headed to the House floor Friday afternoon would boost education aid by $24.7 million more than Governor Daniel J. McKee proposed, and by $56.6 million more than this year.

“Increasing education funding was a high priority for both the House and Senate,” said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat. “In addition to more funding for the local school districts, the budget contains increased funding for special education and multi-language learners. Education is the backbone for a strong workforce.”

Timothy C. Duffy, executive director of the Rhode Island Association of School Committees, said, “All in all, the fiscal year 2024 budget is very favorable to education. We are glad education rose to the level of being a priority for the legislature. If we aspire to get to where Massachusetts is in terms of their success on test scores, then we need to invest more in the urban core.”

The association has joined unions and the superintendents association in pushing for full funding for high-cost special education and multi-language learners, Duffy said. “And the budget reflects not only full funding but actually increased it,” he said.

But school committees would prefer to see high-cost special education and multi-language learners baked into the state education formula rather than treated as separate categories of funding that could be frozen or even eliminated in future years, despite the need, Duffy said.

“We welcome the increased funding in those categories,” he said. “But ultimately there has to be a focus on revisiting the formula, which is 11 years old.”

Duffy also called for the state to find a better way to account for poverty levels in school districts. The federal government no longer allows Rhode Island to use free or reduced-price lunches as a proxy for poverty, so the state now uses Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (food stamps) as a proxy.

But some families are reluctant to sign up for SNAP benefits, Duffy said, and the state ends up with an inaccurate reflection of the poverty in many school districts, Duffy said. For example, he said East Providence made an effort to identify students in need of free or reduced lunch, but now that measure is no longer used.

Duffy noted the budget calls for the state Department of Education to develop an appropriate method for funding multi-language learners, including the prospect of including them in the education funding formula, and it assigns the Department of Education the task of determining if SNAP appropriately reflects poverty or if there are more accurate programs that can measure it.

The communities that stand to lose education aid are mostly suburban communities, he explained, and the reductions reflect community wealth, median family income, and the closure of group homes.





