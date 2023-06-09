T deploys shuttle buses for Red Line passengers after ‘mechanical problem’ at Central Square

Passengers should expect delays of at least one hour, the MBTA said in a tweet at 9:52 a.m.

The MBTA posted on its Twitter account at 9:50 a.m. that buses will replace subway service between Harvard Station in Cambridge and Park Street in Downtown Boston due to the disabled train.

Red Line passengers are facing delays during the Friday morning commute after a “mechanical problem” forced a train to stop at the Central Square station Cambridge.

To keep some subway service operating, the T said that both north and southbound trains will operate on the northbound track between the Alewife and Harvard stations.

T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail to the Globe at 9:36 a.m. that maintenance crews was enroute to investigate the problem with the train. “It wasn’t a door issue,’’ he wrote. “The train went disabled at Central.”

The issue was first reported by the T at 9:07 a.m. “Red Line: Delays of up to 15 minutes southbound due to a train with a mechanical problem at Central. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations,” the T tweeted.

No explanation of the “mechanical problem” was provided on the Twitter account, and the T did not project when regular service will resume as of 9:22 a.m.

A “mechanical problem” on the Green Line resulted in delays during the morning commute earlier this week near Government Station.

In that case, a westbound Green Line train on Wednesday experienced a “propulsion issue just before entering Government Center Station,” according to MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battison.

This is a developing story.





