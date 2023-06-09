Rhode Island FC announces temporary home for 2024 season: Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium

Instead it will play the 2024 season in a temporary home in Smithfield.

Rhode Island FC will play in the USL Championship, the second tier of American men’s soccer. It’s slated to kick off in the USL’s 2024 season, but the team’s permanent stadium in Pawtucket — which remains under construction even as the project faces financing uncertainties — won’t be ready in time.

PROVIDENCE — The soccer team that’s coming to Rhode Island has announced the temporary home where it will play in 2024 while its Pawtucket stadium gets built: Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium.

“Professional soccer is coming to Rhode Island in 2024,” Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy said in an e-mail to season ticket deposit holders. “We are committed to creating a uniquely Rhode Island fan experience from our opening match. Our club will kick off USL action in 2024 at Bryant University while we complete construction of a world-class stadium at Tidewater Landing. This decision will allow the club to focus on the fan experience in the inaugural season and prioritize the work necessary to field a team that is ready to compete for trophies from the opening match.”

The team’s future home in Pawtucket, called Tidewater Landing, has faced multiple delays, but construction on the stadium has started, even as the developer works to close a gap on the private financing side of the $124 million project. Brett Johnson, the founder of the team and of stadium developer Fortuitous Partners, told The Boston Globe in an interview last month at his office in Los Angeles that the gap was about $10 million out of $50 million in upfront equity investments, which he was confident in closing. Johnson also said he expected to have the gap closed in late June, with the stadium ready to host games in the 2025 season.

No public money has flowed to the project yet, the private and public parties all say. Public financing makes up about $45 million of the stadium’s cost. The private side of this public-private project says it’s put nearly $30 million into the development so far, and construction is not just ongoing but “accelerating.”

The overall Tidewater Landing project is supposed to also have other development, like housing, but it’s unclear how much more that will cost and when, exactly, it will be built.

Recent USL Championship seasons have run from March to October.

Bryant is no stranger to pro sports; its athletic facilities were once home to the New England Patriots’ training camp.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm that pro-sports teams bring to our community and look forward to being part of the excitement,” Bryant University President Ross Gittell said in the message to season-ticket deposit holders.

Luy, the team president, is expected to have a news conference Friday afternoon at the team’s headquarters in downtown Pawtucket.

Even as the project and Johnson himself have faced difficult questions, the soccer team has made moves toward the pitch — hiring a coach in Khano Smith, for instance, and unveiling an apparel provider. Rhode Island native Michael Parkhurst, who played for the New England Revolution and the US national team, is also involved in the soccer side of the project.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.