Rhody Pride: Events to celebrate Pride around the Ocean State

It’s Pride Month, and from a new Pride Center to Pride parades, there are events to show your pride, celebrate and connect, all over the Ocean State.

Newport celebrates the opening of the Newport Pride Center June 9, 4-8 p.m. at 42 Spring St.From workshops and panel-discussions, to cultural events and showcases, their mission is to “support and work with the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Newport area,” according to the announcement, and “to advocate for equality and more inclusive policies and safe, welcoming spaces; provide resources and education to expand community understanding and support for diverse LGBTQ+ identities and history.” Learn more about the pride center here.

Meanwhile, on June 9, there’s a Pride Flag raising at Providence City Hall at 6 p.m. 25 Dorrance St., details here.

FIRST BIG PRIDE FLEA

Providence Flea host their first-ever Big Pride Flea June 9, from 5:30-9:30 pm at Farm Fresh RI Market Hall. According to billing, “You may be thinking this Flea will be filled with rainbows and unicorns. (It will.) You may be thinking it’ll be a fun summer night in the city to shop and eat and drink local. (It will.) But, more than these, it’s an opportunity for us as a gay-owned business to showcase our fellow LGBTQ+ vendors and allies, own the joy in our existence, and celebrate our differences and each other during Pride Month—and every month, frankly!” 10 Sims Ave. Details here.

PRIDE KNIT-IN

Knitters, it’s your time: Small Format in PVD — self-described as a “queer-cooperatively run open-air gallery, and exhibition room” — hosts a World-Wide Knit-In: Pride Edition, with the Queer Knitting Circle June 10 2-6 p.m., with music starting at 3:30 p.m. “Bring your knitting and crochet projects so we can hang out and knit in public together along side the rest of the international participants from around the world,” they announced on Insta. Highlights include a group Pride flag-making project (free yarn, needles and hooks), a best knitwear competition, and a wear-your-favorite-knitwear picture booth. 335 Wickenden St. Details here.

QUEER HIKE

Enjoy the natural beauty of Smithfield June 11 with Queer Hikes. Free. “While we appreciate allies, we ask for queer attendees only to further create a safe space,” according to billing. You can register for the free hike here. 2-4 p.m.

QUEERS & BEERS OF RHODE ISLAND

Billing themselves as “a group for queers who like beers,” Queers & Beers of Rhode Island meets up at Moniker Brewery in PVD every Monday, including June 12, 19 and 26. “Come hang out every Monday night with members of the LGBTQ+ community of Rhode Island and Southern New England,” according to billing. All are welcome. 6-9 p.m. West Fountain Street, Providence. Details here.

PRIDE KARAOKE

Get your pipes ready: The Gamm Theater hosts a family-friendly Pride Karaoke Night June 16. All ages welcome, patio and concessions will be open. Free. 6-9 p.m. 1245 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. Details here.

RHODE ISLAND PRIDEFEST & ILLUMINATED NIGHT PARADE

Providence, it’s time for the 47th Rhode Island PrideFest & Illuminated Night Parade on June 17. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with PrideFest at the I-195 District Park at 120 Peck St. Find some 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, food vendors, and a main stage with live entertainment.

Once the sun goes down, the Illuminated Night Parade steps off around 8 p.m. from Washington and Empire streets. Viewing spots are on Washington, Dorrance, and Weybosset streets, with a handicap-accessible viewing area on Weybosset near PPAC, according to billing. Parade registration is closed, but find the waitlist here. Fest and parade details here.

PRE-PARADE DANCE

The Black Sheep Providence hosts a Pre-Pride Parade Tea Dance June 17 with tacos and Pride drink specials. No cover. No reservation. First come, first serve for tables. 397 Westminster St., Providence. Details here.

THRIFTY PRIDE POP-UP

Mini City Thrifty Vintage Market and Pride Celebration Pop-up pops at Trinity Beer Garden June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Shop with beer or cocktail — you’ll find some 30 vintage vendors from around New England. According to their website, all proceeds from vendor fees benefit Rhody’s Project Weber/RENEW. Free, open to all. Biltmore Park, 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. Details here.

RI PRIDE BLOCK PARTY

It’s a nighttime Pride block party in PVD with a foam pit, glow room, free burgers and hotdogs, burlesque and drag performances. Head to Platforms Dance Club for an indoor/outdoor fete June 17 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. 21+, $10 advance. 165 Poe St., Providence. Details here.

TEEN PRIDE PARTY

Cumberland Public Library hosts its 2nd Annual Teen Pride Party June 17 from 2-4 p.m. for teens in grades 6-12. The social will “celebrate our teens, who they love, and their unique selves,” according to billing. Plus snacks. 1464 Diamond Hill Road. Details here.

QUEER CONNECTIONS

On June 21, the Newport Pride Center hosts a free meeting of “Queer Connections,” described on their website as a monthly group “dedicated to creative queer endeavors, with games, reading, writing, art, and more. A safe processing space for all members of the LGBTQIA+.” 6:30 - 8 p.m. 42 Spring St. Details here.

PRIDE WEEKEND & PRIDE FEST

The City by the Sea celebrates Pride Weekend June 23-25.

It kicks off with a two-hour Newport Pride Drag Cruise around Newport Harbor June 23 starting at 6:30 p.m. With a cash bar, the cruise features the Trailer Park Girls, “a fierce squad of drag performers known for their side-splitting comedy routines,” according to billing. Tickets from $49. Details here.

Bike Newport and Newport Pride team up for Pride Ride June 24 at noon. The gentle 2-mile bike parade around Newport starts and ends at the Great Friends Meeting House at 21 Farewell St. … just in time for Pride Fest. Grab your friends and wheels and join the parade. Details here.

Ride right up to Pride Fest & Market: a six-hour celebration at Newport’s Great Friends Meeting House “where everyone can feel accepted and embraced,” according to billing. Find live music, artisan vendors, food and drinks, activities for all ages. June 24, noon - 6 p.m. 21 Farewell St. Details here.

The daytime fest is followed by Newport Pride Afterdark, billed as an “eclectic experience” with drag show and DJ. Jun 24, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m., Parlor Newport, 200 Broadway. Tickets from $25. Details here.

RIDE FOR PRIDE

Trek East Providence hosts a Pride Ride and bike decorating contest June 25 from 9-11 a.m. Meet at India Point Park Pedestrian Bridge in Providence, and get creative with your bike decorations — there are prizes for “Best in Pride.” Free. Details here.

BOWL ON

GALA Bowling League LGBTQIA+ hosts Open Bowling Night June 25, 5-7 p.m. at East Providence Lanes in Rumford. According to event billing, “We’re an LGBTQIA+ bowling league that fosters a safe, inclusive, and fun environment to build lifelong friendships in a friendly team sport.” The night is “open to anyone who likes to have fun,” with post-bowl drinks at Alley Cat in Providence, where people “can connect with some like-minded folks in the community.” $20. 80 Newport Ave. Details here.

3RD ANNUAL SOUTH COUNTY PRIDE CELEBRATION

Wakefield celebrates June 29 from 3 - 9:30 p.m. Main Street comes alive with a live music, vendors, a drag show, Rhode Island Black Storytellers, DJ, and more. Family-friendly. 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Main Street. Details here.

