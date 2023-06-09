R.I. budget amendment to add $7 million for early childhood programs

“Quality child care is very important to the House and Senate leadership and membership, and many members encouraged me to help find resources to help preserve these vital programs,” Shekarchi said in a statement. “It is critical that we continue to address staffing shortages within both programs in a sustainable way.”

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said the last-minute budget amendment will add $7 million for early childhood programs from unspent federal funds. He said that includes $3 million to preserve Head Start and Early Head Start seats, and $4 million for a pilot program to expand eligibility for child care, at no cost, to certain child care workers.

PROVIDENCE — The state budget coming to the House floor for a vote on Friday afternoon will include $7 million for early childhood programs, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi announced.

Paige Clausius-Parks, executive director of Rhode Island Kids Count, said the RIght from the Start campaign thanks Shekarchi for including funding to ensure more Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms are able to open in September compared to the previous year.

“Child care and early learning programs are foundational to Rhode Island’s kids, families, and our economy,” she said. “They provide our babies and young children with high quality learning opportunities, and they enable parents to work and contribute to our economy. And all of that is enabled by our workforce of early educators who deserve worthy wages for the work they do.”

In May, Clausius-Parks appeared on the Rhode Island Report podcast, warning that 30 Head Start classrooms closed during this school year, and 14 other Head Start programs limited enrollment despite a waiting list of more than 230 young children.

She called it an “alarming and concerning” trend, saying those 230 children were unable to enroll in Head Start programs because of “the workforce crisis that we’re having right now with early learning programs.”

Head Start is a federally funded program for preschool children ages 3 through 5 who are low-income and/or have high needs.

“However, the state can provide additional funding to support it,” Clausius-Parks said. “So in Massachusetts, they provide additional funding on top of the federal funding, and that’s how they’re able to have higher wages, keep more of those classrooms open. And we need to do the same here in Rhode Island.”

Rhode Island used to provide funds for Head Start classrooms before 2008, she said. “We need to restore that funding.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.