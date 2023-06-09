R.I. must stop PFAS pollution before these ‘forever’ chemicals contaminate waterways, and us

If we don’t want toxic PFAS in our water, then we have to stop putting it in our water. There is no proven technology available that can effectively remove these harmful chemicals from wastewater, so Rhode Island needs an upstream solution to this problem if our state is going to meet the standards for PFAS set just last year. Luckily, we have one. Lawmakers can stop PFAS pollution before it gets into waterways by passing the Comprehensive PFAS Ban Act of 2023 ( S196 / H5673 ).

The Rhode Island General Assembly understands the PFAS problem. That’s why our state took action last year with the passage of bills to ban PFAS in food packaging and to set a limit on PFAS in drinking water. But we can’t meet this drinking water standard without addressing PFAS at the source. Wastewater treatment facilities simply don’t have the technical capability to remove PFAS, so they are either released back into waterways with the effluent or accumulate in wastewater biosolids. We are facing an increase in wastewater treatment expenses if we don’t take further action now.

The Comprehensive PFAS Ban Act of 2023 addresses the source of PFAS pollution by setting a timeline to ban PFAS from a specific list of common products where safer alternatives exist such as apparel, cookware, and cosmetics. It also creates a process to ban PFAS from firefighter gear and firefighting foam to protect our waterways and our first responders.

This legislation is not a national outlier; Rhode Island is joining a wave of PFAS action across the country. For example, several other states have banned PFAS from textiles, others are phasing out PFAS in firefighting foam, and Minnesota just went even further by passing a ban on all non-essential uses of PFAS. Plus, national retail chains like REI, Home Depot, and Target are voluntarily moving away from PFAS in their supply chains, and even the chemical company 3M has announced it will cease to manufacture PFAS by 2025.

We know PFAS are toxic. We know cleaning them up after the fact is difficult and expensive. There is a better way — pass the Comprehensive PFAS Ban Act of 2023, and stop PFAS pollution upstream before these chemicals contaminate waterways and our bodies.

Jed Thorp is the state director of Clean Water Action Rhode Island.