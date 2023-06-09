Today in History: June 9

Birthdays: Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 93. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 84. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 84. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 76. Film composer James Newton Howard is 72. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 67. Actor Michael J. Fox is 62. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 62. Actor Johnny Depp is 60. Actor Gloria Reuben is 59. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 57. Actor Keesha Sharp is 50. Former Patriots star linebacker Tedy Bruschi is 50. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 48. Actor Michaela Conlin is 45. Actor Natalie Portman is 42. Actor Mae Whitman is 35. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 31.

Today is Friday, June 9, the 160th day of 2023. There are 205 days left in the year.

In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain’s King George II to found the colony of Georgia.

In 1870, author Charles Dickens died in Gad’s Hill Place, England.

In 1915, guitarist, songwriter and inventor Les Paul was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In 1940, during World War II, Norway decided to surrender to the Nazis, effective at midnight.

In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.

In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.

In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.

In 1983, Britain’s Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, won a decisive election victory.

In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 1993, the science-fiction film “Jurassic Park,” directed by Steven Spielberg, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.

In 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president’s funeral.

In 2020, hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, a Black man whose death during a Minneapolis arrest inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

In 2013, risking prosecution by the US government, 29-year-old intelligence analyst Edward Snowden was revealed as the source of The Guardian and The Washington Post disclosures about secret American surveillance programs. Rafael Nadal became the first man to win eight titles at the same Grand Slam tournament after beating fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the French Open final.

In 2019, retired Red Sox superstar David Ortiz was shot and severely wounded at a bar in his native Domincan Republic.

Last year, at its first public hearing on the matter, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was not spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. The hearing included a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the deadly siege and startling testimony from Trump’s most inner circle.

