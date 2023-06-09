Celtics forward Grant Williams undergoes surgery on left hand

Grant Williams underwent surgery Friday to repair a tear of a radial collateral ligament in his left hand, the Celtics announced. Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

The forward did not miss any time due to the injury this season. He averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds during the regular season but fell out of coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation for much of the playoffs.

Williams will be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the Celtics have the ability to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

