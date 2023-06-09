De Andre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week, according to a report

Hopkins would immediately elevate New England’s wide receiver room, which has lacked a traditional No. 1 option in recent years. He would join JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, and rookie Kayshon Boutte.

Before heading to New England, Hopkins will also visit with the Tennessee Titans, coach Mike Vrabel confirmed this week. No other teams are currently scheduled to meet with the 31-year-old Hopkins, as he decides where to play next season.

FOXBOROUGH — Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will visit with the Patriots next week, according to NFL Network .

Hopkins already has a level of familiarity with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who served as his head coach for six seasons in Houston. Although their relationship soured — and their time together ended with a widely panned trade that sent Hopkins to Arizona — the two found great success on the field.

While playing for O’Brien, Hopkins led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2017, eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in five seasons, and missed only two games. He earned multiple All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl nods.

Hopkins’s first season in Arizona also featured a high level of production: 115 catches for 1,407 yards and three touchdowns. But his availability has since become more of a question mark. Hopkins missed seven games in 2021 because of a knee injury and six games in 2022 because of a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The Cardinals tried to trade Hopkins this offseason, but ultimately released him in May.

Speaking on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast about his next move, Hopkins said he is seeking a team with “great management, a quarterback who loves the game, and a great defense.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.