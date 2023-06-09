Julian Edelman blasts NFL for prioritizing profit over player safety with turf fields

During an upcoming appearance on the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” show on Fubo Sports, Edelman ripped the NFL for its use of turf fields over natural grass, even with the added risk it poses for players.

Count Julian Edelman as the latest in a long line of NFL players taking the league to task for failing to prioritize safety on the field.

“I tore my ACL on a [expletive] turf in Detroit which was absolutely ridiculous,” Edelman said, as transcribed by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I broke my foot on a [expletive] turf field in New York. This is a multi-billion dollar corporation and we can’t get grass?”

For Edelman, the difference between natural grass and artificial turf is night and day.

“With turf there is nowhere for the energy to disperse,” Edelman said. “So, when you cut, everything is going straight into your knee and ankle. When you’re a younger player it’s awesome because you can cheat a cut. You can cut off your inside foot and still make the cut, whereas on grass you’ll slip. But there is no give.

When you get to about 27 or 28, you go out and you have to practice on a turf field and your back locks up, your knees get hurt for the next three days, your ankles are sore for three days. There’s just nowhere for the energy to go, but through your body. And these are full-grown men who are cutting on this.”

Given the disadvantages that come with artificial turf, why hasn’t the NFL issued a mandate to install natural grass in all stadiums?

“It’s money,” Edelman said. “You can put a turf field in that $1.5 million for the year. If you have grass, you have to water it, upkeep it, redo it. There is a lot of maintenance. You have to have a field crew that is always on.”

During the start of the Patriots’ organized team activities (OTAs), Matthew Slater blasted the NFL for its rule changes regarding kickoffs for the 2023 season.

Per the new rule, all fair catches and touchbacks will come out to the 25-yard line on kickoffs, with the league reportedly citing player safety as the driving force behind the change.

“It’s my understanding that the powers that be think that this is going to improve player safety and health, and I’m just not convinced that our league is always going to do what’s in the best interest of our players,” Slater said. “I understand that we want to reduce head injuries and things of that nature, but we don’t always act as if player health and safety is paramount.”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.