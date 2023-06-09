Series of Red Sox roster moves includes placing Chris Sale on 60-day injured list

Sale is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and has struck out 71 batters in 59 innings.

Sale, 34, was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 2 with left shoulder inflammation. The Globe’s Peter Abraham reported Sale has a stress reaction in his shoulder blade that would not require surgery but would need three to four weeks before determining the next step for him.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced five roster moves Friday, including placing lefthanded pitcher Chris Sale on the 60-day injured list and reinstating outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day injured list.

Injuries have plagued Sale in recent years. He missed the end of the 2019 season with an injury before having Tommy John surgery, and he sat out all of 2020 and most of 2021 as a result.

Sale also missed the beginning of the 2022 season with an illness. When he came back, he took a line drive off the hand and suffered a broken finger, the later broke his wrist following a bicycle fall.

Duvall, 34, was placed on the injured list on April 10 because of a fracture in his left wrist. In seven rehab games for Worcester, he went 5-for-24 (.208) with a double, two home runs, three RBI, and five walks. The righthanded hitter made his Red Sox debut this season and started in center field in eight of the club’s first nine games, batting .455 (15-for-33) with five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 11 runs scored, and 14 RBI.

Other moves include activating lefthanded pitcher Joe Jacques to the major league roster from Triple-A Worcester, optioning infielder Enmanuel Valdez to Worcester, and designating lefthanded pitcher Matt Dermody for assignment.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.