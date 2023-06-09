Red Sox and Yankees are going in different directions again, and this time it’s philosophical

The teams were going in different directions at the time. The Yankees went on to win the World Series, the first of four over a five-year period for the Joe Torre dynasty.

Friday night was the latest into a full season for the first game between the historic rivals since 1996, when they met on July 1. Jimmy Key beat Roger Clemens, 2-0, at the old Stadium before a crowd of only 27,734.

NEW YORK — Ten weeks into the season, the Red Sox finally played the Yankees.

The crowds got a lot bigger.

The Red Sox were competitive but didn’t have their breakthrough until 2004 under Terry Francona. The Yankees have only one championship in the years since.

Now the teams have reached another junction, this one more philosophical.

The Yankees are fully committed to winning, their $279.7 million luxury tax payroll second only to the Mets. They made Aaron Judge a $360 million offer he couldn’t refuse last winter when he became a free agent and retained first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

It was a sluggish first 30 games, but the Yankees arrived at ballpark 37-27 and in the second wild-card spot in the American League. There’s no questioning their intent, even if it’s occasionally a bump road.

The Red Sox payroll is 14th at $179.6 million, lower than the White Sox and a bit higher than the Rockies. They’re buried in last place after making cautious offseason improvements beyond a $90 million investment in Masataka Yoshida.

The Sox lack the pitching to contend, a point made clear on Friday when the team revealed Chris Sale had a stress reaction in his shoulder blade and would be out at least until August and likely beyond.

Having five healthy major-league quality starters available over the final four months of the season will be a challenge. Four of the current starters — Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock — have never thrown close to 100 innings over a single major-league season.

Their one healthy starter who has, James Paxton, last did it in 2019. He has started only 11 games since.

Corey Kluber, one of the offseason acquisitions, has so far been spared being designated for assignment because he’s at least capable of throwing five or six innings. Just don’t pay attention to his 7.13 earned run average.

These have to be difficult days for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

His predecessor, Dave Dombrowski, was fired in September of his fourth season. Dombrowski’s predecessor, Ben Cherington, was pushed out in August of his fourth season.

Cherington (2013) and Dombrowski (2018) built World Series winners during their time in charge. Bloom, who’s in his fourth season, has not.

Yankees lefthander Nestor Cortes made headlines on Thursday when he questioned whether the Sox and Yankees were actually rivals.

“It doesn’t feel like what we have with Tampa now, or with Toronto now,” Cortes said. “You could argue that [the Red Sox] haven’t been who they really are the last couple years.”

He’s not wrong. The Sox are seven games under .500 since they beat the Yankees in that super-charged Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in 2021.

A second consecutive last-place finish would have to be considered likely at this point.

Where Cortes showed faulty logic is that a Yankees-Red Sox game will always mean more to the fans of both teams than any game against the Rays, Blue Jays or Orioles, if only because of tradition.

That was clear in the sixth inning when Rafael Devers homered to left field off Gerrit Cole and the Red Sox fans in the Bronx came alive before being drowned out by boos.

The Yankees will be at Fenway Park next week for a three-game series starting on Friday. Then the teams won’t play again until August when they meet in the Bronx a few weeks after the trade deadline.

Those games likely will mean something to the Yankees. The Sox may look a lot different.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.