Game 64: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

After a series loss in Cleveland, the Red Sox will continue their road trip in New York with the first contest of a three-game series Friday.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the AL East clubs, rekindling a historic rivalry at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are 22-13 since the beginning of May and in third place in the AL East, and in the third and final wild-card playoff spot. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are 16-18 in that span and in last place.