Game 64: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

After a series loss in Cleveland, the Red Sox will continue their road trip in New York with the first contest of a three-game series Friday.
It will be the first meeting of the season between the AL East clubs, rekindling a historic rivalry at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees are 22-13 since the beginning of May and in third place in the AL East, and in the third and final wild-card playoff spot. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are 16-18 in that span and in last place.
Aaron Judge remains out with a right big toe injury, leaving the Yankees without their star slugger. The Yankees placed Judge on the 10-day injured list Wednesday after he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium Saturday.
Here’s your preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (31-32): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.61 ERA)
YANKEES (37-27): TBA
Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (7-0, 2.82 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Cole: Christian Arroyo 1-5, Triston Casas 1-2, Rafael Devers 7-30, Jarren Duran 2-10, Kiké Hernández 7-17, Reese McGuire 1-13, Rob Refsnyder 0-6, Justin Turner 3-6, Alex Verdugo 8-28
Yankees vs. Whitlock: Willie Calhoun 0-1, Josh Donaldson 0-4, Kyle Higashioka 0-2, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-5, DJ LeMahieu 2-8, Anthony Rizzo 0-3, Giancarlo Stanton 0-6, Gleyber Torres 0-4, Jose Trevino 0-2
Stat of the day: Gerrit Cole is 7-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 15 career starts against the Red Sox.
Notes: Gerrit Cole (7-0, 2.82 ERA) gets the start on Friday for the Yankees after exiting his last outing early due to cramping. ... In a 6-3 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Cole allowed one run on four hits in six innings while throwing 80 pitches. ... Boston’s Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.61 ERA) will make his sixth start and third since returning from an injured right elbow. ... After allowing one run in five innings on May 27 at Arizona, Whitlock surrendered four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. The Red Sox rallied for an 8-5 victory in that game. ... Whitlock, an 18th-round pick by the Yankees in 2017, is 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 12 career appearances -- all in relief – against New York since Boston picked him up as a Rule 5 pick following the 2020 season.
Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.