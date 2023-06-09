Revolution players Djordje Petrović and Christian Makoun earn national team call-ups

Two New England Revolution players — Djordje Petrović (Serbia) and Christian Makoun (Venezuela) — earned call-ups to their respective national teams.
Petrović and Serbia will face Jordan in a friendly on June 16 before taking on Bulgaria in a qualifying match for the 2024 UEFA European Championship on June 20. Makoun will join Venezuela ahead of two friendly matches, beginning June 15 against Honduras followed by a meeting with Guatemala on June 18.
Petrović has previously been called to the Serbian National Team twice, including most recently starting and playing 45 minutes of a friendly match against the United States in January. He is second in MLS with 62 saves and is tied for third in the league with six clean sheets.
Makoun has appeared in six international games for Venezuela. He most recently started at left back in two November friendlies, recording his first international assist in Venezuela’s 2-1 victory over Syria.
Makoun has played in six league matches for New England, recording his first MLS assist on May 27 against Chicago Fire FC.
The New England Revolution (7-3-6, 27 pts.) return to Gillette Stadium on Saturday to host Inter Miami CF (5-11-0, 15 pts.).
