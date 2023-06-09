Revolution players Djordje Petrović and Christian Makoun earn national team call-ups

Two New England Revolution players — Djordje Petrović (Serbia) and Christian Makoun (Venezuela) — earned call-ups to their respective national teams.

Petrović and Serbia will face Jordan in a friendly on June 16 before taking on Bulgaria in a qualifying match for the 2024 UEFA European Championship on June 20. Makoun will join Venezuela ahead of two friendly matches, beginning June 15 against Honduras followed by a meeting with Guatemala on June 18.

Petrović has previously been called to the Serbian National Team twice, including most recently starting and playing 45 minutes of a friendly match against the United States in January. He is second in MLS with 62 saves and is tied for third in the league with six clean sheets.