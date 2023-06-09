fb-pixel Skip to main content
Video

Watch: Jim McBride and Alex Speier chat about Red Sox-Yankees, DeAndre Hopkins, and more on Boston Globe Today

From staff reportsUpdated June 9, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Boston Globe Today: Sports | June 9, 2023
Watch today’s full episode of Boston Globe Today: Sports from June 9, 2023

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, reporters Jim McBride and Alex Speier joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.

Topics include a look at this weekend’s Red Sox-Yankees series, how DeAndre Hopkins could fit in Foxborough, and the PGA-LIV merger.

Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.

Advertisement

Boston Globe Today