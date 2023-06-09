Weekend in New York begins on a positive for Red Sox with win over Yankees in series opener

Anthony Volpe just missed a walkoff homer to left field when the ball sailed outside of the pole, but with the count full on the rookie, Jansen ultimately induced a popup to shortstop Kiké Hernández to seal the win.

The Sox hung on in a rough ninth inning. Closer Kenley Jansen recorded the first two outs of the ninth, but Billy McKinney kept the frame alive with a blooped single to left. The next batter, Gleyber Torres, then reached on a line-drive single up the middle that just missed Jansen.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox pried out a much-needed 3-2 win Friday night in the opener of a three-game set against the Yankees.

Advertisement

Garrett Whitlock (3-2) started for the Red Sox and the Yankees struggled to barrel up the righthander.

Whitlock, who went just 4⅔ innings in his last start against the Rays and surrendered four runs, had Yankees hitters off-balance, limiting the power-dependent lineup to just five hits (all singles) through five scoreless innings.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Whitlock’s counterpart was Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who spun his way through three scoreless frames. Rafael Devers’s one-out ground-rule double finally got the line moving for the Sox in the fourth, a good omen for Devers who has struggled to find results this season.

Adam Duvall struck out for the second out of the frame, but Triston Casas laced a single to right field that brought in Devers, who was in a full sprint on contact. For Casas, the hit was his second of the night off Cole, following a second-inning single.

The sixth inning highlighted quintessential Devers, who has had success against Cole with the longball. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Devers stroked what would be his seventh career four-bagger off Cole, a home run that traveled to left-center field off a quality changeup located beneath the zone.

Advertisement

In New York’s half of the frame, though, it finally got to Whitlock with a Josh Donaldson solo shot to straightaway center.

The Sox chased Cole out of the contest in the sixth after 101 pitches. With Albert Abreu on the hill for New York, Hernández launched a solo homer to left, affording his club some much-needed insurance with a 3-1 lead.

Whitlock was back on the mound for the seventh and the first batter, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, reached base on an infield single that forced second baseman Christian Arroyo to his right. Arroyo made the play on a sliding stop, but couldn’t complete it, mishandling the ball .

Kiner-Falefa, who was thrown out by catcher Connor Wong earlier in the game on a steal attempt, took off for second again with Torres at the plate as a pinch hitter. Wong delivered an off-target throw this time, and the ball trickled into the outfield, allowing Kiner-Falefa to reach third. The Yankees closed to within a run when Kiner-Falefa scooted home on a wild pitch.

Nick Pivetta came on for Whitlock after the wild pitch to retire the side. Chris Martin worked the eighth before Jansen notched his 14th save.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.