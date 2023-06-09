Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen accepts sponsor’s exemption into the strongest Travelers Championship field ever

Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen accepted a sponsor’s exemption into the Travelers Championship, running this year June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Thorbjornsen will join fellow amateurs Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett, and Milford, Conn.’s, Ben James in the field. A designated event on the PGA Tour schedule, the Travelers is scheduled to feature its strongest ever field, including the top seven players in the world rankings: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and Viktor Hovland.

Thorbjornsen finished fourth at last year’s Travelers, the best finish by an amateur in a PGA Tour event since 2016. He won the 2018 US Junior Amateur, which earned him a spot in the 2019 US Open. He made the cut at Pebble Beach as a 17-year-old. He also participated in the 2022 US Open at The Country Club and earlier this week qualified for this year’s event.