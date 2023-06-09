Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen accepts sponsor’s exemption into the strongest Travelers Championship field ever

Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen accepted a sponsor’s exemption into the Travelers Championship, running this year June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
Thorbjornsen will join fellow amateurs Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett, and Milford, Conn.’s, Ben James in the field. A designated event on the PGA Tour schedule, the Travelers is scheduled to feature its strongest ever field, including the top seven players in the world rankings: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and Viktor Hovland.
Thorbjornsen finished fourth at last year’s Travelers, the best finish by an amateur in a PGA Tour event since 2016. He won the 2018 US Junior Amateur, which earned him a spot in the 2019 US Open. He made the cut at Pebble Beach as a 17-year-old. He also participated in the 2022 US Open at The Country Club and earlier this week qualified for this year’s event.
Thorbjornsen just completed his junior season at Stanford, where he again led the Cardinal in scoring average (69.26), the second lowest in school history.