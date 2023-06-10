Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A least bittern at the Tierney Conservation Area in Pittsfield and a hooded warbler in Sheffield.

With spring migration winding down, highlights last week were primarily several species of the typically late-moving flycatchers and several warbler species, most notably mourning warblers. A Franklin’s gull at Race Point in Provincetown was undoubtedly the most unusual report of the week.

Bristol County: A yellow-crowned night heron at Cedar Cove in Swansea and an Acadian flycatcher at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: An adult Franklin’s gull at Race Point in Provincetown, 43 red-necked phalaropes, 24 late black-legged kittiwakes, three Arctic terns, a black tern, and a late razorbill. Elsewhere on the Cape there was a least bittern at Pilgrim Heights in North Truro, calling Chuck-will’s-widows on Elaine Avenue in North Falmouth and on Milford Road in East Falmouth, an Acadian flycatcher at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee, a hooded warbler near West Pond at the Skunknet Conservation Area in Barnstable, a blue grosbeak at the Frances A. Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth, and a barn owl on South Monomoy off Chatham.

Essex County: An olive-sided flycatcher, an Acadian flycatcher, and a yellow-bellied flycatcherat the Marblehead Neck Sanctuary in Marblehead, a common murre off the Marblehead Causeway, a late Iceland gull at Great Neck in Ipswich, yellow-crowned night herons at Plum Island and Rumney Marsh in Saugus, three bay-breasted warblers, a Philadelphia vireo, and two Swainson’s thrushes at Plum Island, and a yellow-crowned night heron at Children’s Island off Marblehead.

Franklin County: An olive-sided flycatcher at the Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area in Montague and a mourning warbler calling along the roadside on North Cross Road in Gill.

Hampden County: Several upland sandpipers between Perimeter Road and the Stony Brook Wetlands in Ludlow, four Acadian flycatchers in Granville, a hooded warbler at the Grace Robson Wildlife Sanctuary in Westfield, and a blue grosbeak at the Southwick Wildlife Management Area in Southwick.

Hampshire County: Four sandhill cranes off Old Post Road in Worthington and a hybrid golden-winged x blue-winged warbler near the Upper Church access to the Mass Central Rail Trail in Ware.

Martha’s Vineyard: A gadwall at Quansoo and a late razorbill at Menemsha Pond.

Middlesex County: An American bittern at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, single prothonotary warblers at the Little Meadow Conservation Area in Bedford and Brewster’s Woods in Concord, a hooded warbler at Long Lake Park in Littleton, an alder flycatcher at Arlington’s Great Meadows, and an Acadian flycatcher at Dunback Meadow in Lexington.

Nantucket: A Northern shoveler at Sesachacha Pond, where three Chuck-will’s-widows were heard calling at the Sesachacha Heathlands Sanctuary. A merlin was noted at Madaket, and at the UMass Field Station a clapper rail was seen.

Norfolk County: Seven piping ploversat Wollaston Beach, a clapper rail off East Squantum Street in Squantum, and a hooded warbler at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon.

Plymouth County: A least bittern at the Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield, five sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond WMA in Hanson, and a nice assortment of late-moving migrants at Manomet Observatory including two Acadian flycatchers, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, a Swainson’s thrush, and warblers including four blackpoll warblers, two Canada warblers, and a blackburnian warbler, and a late white-throated sparrow.

Suffolk County: A Caspian tern at Belle Isle Marsh off Bennington Street in East Boston, a yellow-crowned night heron at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, a least flycatcher at the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, an Acadian flycatcher and a yellow-bellied flycatcher at the Arnold Arboretum, and two mourning warblers at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: An olive-sided flycatcher at the Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, a yellow-bellied flycatcher at the Birch Hill Wildlife Management Area in Templeton, and three evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.