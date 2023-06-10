Boston police officer shot Friday night is recovering at hospital

The two other officers, who were not hit by gunfire, have already been discharged from the hospital, he said. Those officers were injured as police were taking the armed robbery suspect into custody, according to Calderone.

Larry Calderone, president of the BPPA, said he spoke in person with the wounded officer and two of his colleagues who were also injured during the incident, while visiting the hospital.

The Boston police officer who was wounded by gunfire Friday night during an armed robbery in Roxbury was recovering Saturday from non-life-threatening wounds at Boston Medical Center, according to the leader of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

Advertisement

Police have not publicly named the suspect.

“We are happy and thankful that they are alive and have non-life threatening injuries,” he said in a phone interview Saturday morning. “We’re happy that none of the general public was struck by gunfire.”

He declined to name the officers involved, but said all are male association members assigned to District B-2 in Roxbury. They were working the 4 p.m. to midnight shift when they were injured, Calderone said.

A Boston police spokesman said the department would provide more information about the incident later Saturday.

Calderone decried the outbreak of violence and criticized members of the Boston City Council who endorsed a plan to cut $42 million in police funding in next year’s budget.

During voting Wednesday, the council initially passed the budget, by a 8-4 vote, but then revisited the spending plan and two councilors changed their votes. Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta went from a “yes” to a “no” and Brian Worrell went from a “yes” to a “present.”

That meant the vote was 6-5-1. Without seven votes, the measure could not proceed to Wu’s desk, and is now remanded back to the council’s Ways and Means Committee.

Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson, Julia Mejia, Kendra Lara, Liz Breedon, Felix Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune voted in favor of the budget plan that reduce funding for the police department.

Advertisement

“They’re not representing the families of their own communities and at the same time they’re making those families less safe on a daily basis by attacking the police department,” Calderone said.

At a press conference outside the hospital Friday night, Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox said the officer struck by gunfire came across the robbery as it was happening near 44 Cedric St.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm. He was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” Cox said.

Boston police officers did not fire any gunshots during the response, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cedric and Magazine streets in Roxbury, police said.

At 10:45 p.m., there was a large police presence in the area of the intersection, and a number of surrounding streets had been blocked off with yellow police tape.

The area, which is home to several industrial type buildings, was largely vacant Friday night, aside from the various police vehicles parked with their blue lights flashing.

































Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.