Boston streets are vibrant Saturday morning with the colors of Pride

Karen Kirchoff, 66, of Roslindale, watched the swelling throng as she sat on a ledge outside the Boston Public Library and waited to march in the parade for the first time in decades.

The mood became more festive as the crowd grew and the pulsing music coming from several directions grew louder.

Boylston Street was a patchwork of pink, lavender, and rainbow patterns on Saturday morning as thousands of fancifully attired marchers lined the blocks leading to Copley Square in preparation for Boston’s first LGBTQ+ Pride parade since 2019.

“I usually avoid parades, and since the pandemic I haven’t been out much, but there’s been so much rollback of LGBTQ rights all across the country,” Kirchoff said. “Parades aren’t my comfort zone, and being unmasked isn’t my comfort zone, but I feel like we just all need to stand up and come out for each other.”

About 10,000 marchers were scheduled to step off at 11 a.m., one hour earlier than in previous years, for a revived and reimagined parade that its new organizers have promised will be more inclusive of the diverse lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community than previous celebrations.

They are the first marchers to take to Boston’s streets for Pride in three years, after the 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then, the former organizing committee announced that it would shut down after critics said its white leadership was insensitive to the concerns of Black, Indigenous and people of color as well as transgender members of the community.

Boston Pride for the People was formed amid the turmoil with the former Pride Committee and stepped in to organize a Pop-Up Pride event in lieu of the parade last June. Then the all-volunteer organization announced in February that it would revive the parade with a new focus on reflecting the community’s diverse experiences.

The parade returns at a fraught moment for the LGBTQ+ community, which has been targeted by both conservation politicians and far-right extremists as the latest focus of an ongoing culture war. State lawmakers have filed more than 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the country this year, and 74 have become law, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

In Massachusetts, attacks on LGBTQ+ residents have come in the form of hateful graffiti, death threats to Boston Children’s Hospital staff for providing gender-affirming care and neo-Nazi-led protests at drag queen story hours in Jamaica Plain, the Seaport, Fall River, and Taunton.

Parade organizers and Boston police said they have been working together to ensure that the parade is safe.

As the marchers assembled on Saturday morning, there was little visible police presence. Around 9:30 a.m. two uniformed Boston police officers walked across Copley Square, having a casual conversation.

A short time later, three Boston police officers in tactical gear and a police K-9 joined the growing crowd in Copley Square.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.