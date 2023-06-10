Pedestrian injured in Charlestown hit-and-run

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Charlestown, according to Boston police.
At approximately 2:07 a.m. officers responded to 629 Main St after a report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to an e-mail from Officer Michael Torigian.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation, said Officer Torigian.
No further information was made available.
