Person taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Falmouth

The Falmouth Fire Department received calls for a victim with multiple stab wounds at the Gosnold Grove Apartments at 364 East Falmouth Highway at 4:45 p.m., Falmouth Fire Deputy Scott Thrasher said in an e-mail.

A person was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex in Falmouth on Saturday and taken to a hospital off Cape Cod for treatment, a fire official said.

Falmouth emergency crews were tied up at a fire and mutual aid from Mashpee had to respond to the scene of the stabbing, he said.

“All Falmouth units were committed at a structure fire and unavailable, as mutual aid companies were just being dispatched to cover our stations,” Thrasher said. ”Mashpee Fire & Rescue was the closest available resource and was dispatched.”

The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital and they have since been “transferred off Cape,” Thrasher said.

He referred further questions to Falmouth police. The department could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday night.

