fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos and videos from today’s Boston Pride parade

Updated June 10, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Crowds gathered for the start of the Boston Pride parade on Boylston Street.John Tlumacki, Globe staff

About 10,000 marchers were expected to participate in the Boston Pride parade, with thousands of onlookers. The event featured costumes, signs, and every color in the rainbow.

Thousands participated in the parade, with thousands more watching.John Tlumacki, Globe staff
It was the first Boston Pride parade since 2019.John Tlumacki
The colors were vibrant at the event.John Tlumacki, Globe staff
Boston Globe Today