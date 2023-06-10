See photos and videos from today’s Boston Pride parade

About 10,000 marchers were expected to participate in the Boston Pride parade, with thousands of onlookers. The event featured costumes, signs, and every color in the rainbow.
Boston's Pride parade has officially begun.— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 10, 2023
Boston Pride for the People President Adrianna Boulin cut the rainbow ribbon to start the parade alongside Governor Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu, and Senator Ed Markey.
Follow along here: https://t.co/0D5BrLSIBn pic.twitter.com/4wGi8xnpeI
Boston Pride is underway. pic.twitter.com/f3sEMser5s— Steph Solis (@stephmsolis) June 10, 2023
The ribbon has been cut and the Boston Pride for the People Parade is underway! Follow along with our live coverage here: https://t.co/Y5JbpBRHsC #PrideinBoston @BP4TP pic.twitter.com/cpAFAAn4ly— NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) June 10, 2023
Boston Pride Parade is stepping off! 🏳️🌈 #wcvb pic.twitter.com/ROW7ewWv9y— Brianna Borghi (@BriannaBorghi) June 10, 2023
Boston EMS members participating in Boston Pride. Today and every day we serve residents with pride and professionalism. #HappyPrideMonth pic.twitter.com/2LmY403rBC— Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) June 10, 2023
Happy Boston Pride Parade & Festival Day 🏳️🌈— Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 10, 2023
We’re continuing our Pride Month celebrations by looking back at our 5th annual Pride Night in @tdgarden pic.twitter.com/ddQXBAOKMa
Boston Pride for the People. pic.twitter.com/zYT3FGtFIS— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) June 10, 2023
.@lifeatPTC showing up to Boston #Pride loud and proud! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/QKAOXYGMUO— Lindsay Parks (@Lparks2387) June 10, 2023