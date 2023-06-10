Three unclaimed winning Mass. Lottery tickets set to expire soon, officials say

Two unclaimed $100,000 Mash Cash tickets and a $50,000 Powerball ticket are nearing their one-year expiration dates, the Lottery said in a June 6 statement.

Three winning lottery tickets sold in 2022 have yet to be claimed, and their owners will soon run out of luck if they don’t claim their prizes soon, the Massachusetts Lottery said.

The first winning Mass Cash ticket was sold on June 19, at the Seven 86 Market at 249 Blue Hill Ave. in Boston, the statement said. The winning numbers were 01-09-11-21-31.

The second winning Mass Cash ticket was sold on July 10 at the Stop & Shop at 545 Lincoln St. in Worcester, the statement said. The winning numbers were 01-04-08-21-30.

Advertisement

The winning Powerball ticket was sold on June 22 at the Sunoco at 422 Main St. in Hudson, the statement said. The winning numbers were 06-10-31-48-56 and the Powerball was 12.

When unclaimed prizes expire they become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the state for distribution to all 351 cities and towns, the statement said.

“Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester or at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester,” the statement said. “Regular business hours at all locations are Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding state holidays).”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.