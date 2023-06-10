Today in History: June 10

Birthdays: Actor Alexandra Stewart is 84. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 82. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 82. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 80. Actor Frankie Faison is 74. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 72.Former senator John Edwards, Democrat of North Carolina, is 70. Actor Andrew Stevens is 68. Actor Gina Gershon is 61. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 60. Actor Ben Daniels is 59. Actor Kate Flannery is 59. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 58. Actor Doug McKeon is 57. Actor Hugh Dancy is 48. Actor DJ Qualls is 45. Actor Shane West is 45. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 41. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 41. Americana singer Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 38. Actor Titus Makin is 34. Actor Tristin Mays is 33. Sasha Obama is 22. Actor Eden McCoy is 20.

Today is Saturday, June 10, the 161st day of 2023. There are 204 days left in the year.

Advertisement





Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.

In 1772, rebels in Rhode Island looted and set afire the HMS Gaspee in Narragansett Bay after the ship ran aground chasing smugglers. The defiant act was considered one of the sparks igniting the American Revolution.

In 1906, the Mother Church of Christian Science was rededicated in Boston after an expansion tripled its seating capacity to 3,000.

In 1907, eleven men in five cars set out from the French embassy in Beijing on a race to Paris. (Prince Scipione Borghese of Italy was the first to arrive in the French capital two months later.)

In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.

Advertisement

In 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.

In 1971, President Richard M. Nixon lifted a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.

In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown.

In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, California, was abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee was held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.

In 2009, James von Brunn, an 88-year-old white supremacist, opened fire in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., killing security guard Stephen T. Johns. (Von Brunn died at a North Carolina hospital in January 2010 while awaiting trial.)

In 2013, jury selection began in Sanford, Fla., in the trial of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman was acquitted.) Bombs killed at least 70 people across Iraq, following the most deadly month of attacks in the country in five years.

In 2016, Muhammad Ali was laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after an all-day send-off. “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe, who set scoring records that stood for decades, died in Sylvania, Ohio, at 88.

Advertisement

In 2019‚ former Red Sox star David Ortiz flew to Boston for medical care; he’d undergone surgery in his native Dominican Republic after an ambush by a gunman at a bar.

In 2020, protesters pulled down a century-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy.

Last year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth month, officials in Kyiv expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve to help the country push back Moscow’s aggression.











