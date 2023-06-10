UMass Amherst privatizes jobs, removing some employees’ union status

Associate vice chancellor for issues management Samuel Masinter said in an e-mail Friday that the changes were necessary. Masinter wrote the jobs violated a Massachusetts State Retirement Board policy that state employees must not spend more than 25 percent of their time working for a private foundation. UMass Amherst officials stated in multiple communications with employees that they spent more than 25 percent of their time at the UMass Amherst Foundation.

The employees in those jobs were working in the university’s advancement office, where they raised funds and organized alumni and donor events. But in May, UMass Amherst moved the jobs to its private foundation, which meant the employees lost their union status, including the ability to further accrue money in their state pensions.

Union advocates and lawmakers are calling on the University of Massachusetts Amherst to reverse course on a decision made last month to privatize 82 jobs that were previously union protected.

“After lengthy consultation with the Massachusetts State Retirement Board, the university concluded that it had no option other than this reorganization in order to avoid any risk that advancement employees — if they remained in their UMass Amherst positions — would be deemed ineligible for state pension and retirement benefits in the future,” Masinter wrote.

The union representing the workers, however, said only a small number of workers had exceeded the limit.

Several employees said in interviews that the changes have not only been stressful and detrimental to their mental health, but also confusing.

“It’s been like trying to catch Jell-O with chopsticks, that’s what it’s been like for six months,” said Gail Gunn, information services coordinator and senior applications designer at UMass Amherst, in a phone interview on Friday. Gunn, who has worked at UMass Amherst for 25 years, said the university’s decision, as well as its communication, has been a “betrayal.”

The state auditor’s office sent a letter to the university on May 11 urging its officials to halt the movement of state employees to the private sector, as the university had not submitted the necessary paperwork. But UMass Amherst transitioned the workers that month anyway, according to Masinter.

Lauren Feltch Donoghue, deputy chief of staff for the state auditor’s office, did not say whether the office has received all necessary documentation in an e-mail Friday.

“The auditor does not support the unnecessary privatization of services, however, state agencies are legally able to outsource so long as they follow the Taxpayer Protection Act,” she wrote. She said the office has had “discussions to review whether proper protocols have been followed in this regard.”

Feltch Donoghue did not say whether the state auditor’s office has determined whether the university followed the protocols.

UMass Amherst first approached the union about its concerns last June, according to a Department of Labor Relations complaint filed by the union on Feb. 28.

Brad Turner, co-chair of the Professional Staff Union in Amherst, said the university “begged us not to go talk to our members initially or go to politicians to talk about this,” at the time.

In its filing with the Department of Labor Relations, the union shared a detailed timeline of the disagreement, including meetings and other communications with the university, that lasted the better part of a year.

Other public universities in Massachusetts, like Fitchburg State University, have advancement employees who receive state benefits and are in unions while maintaining a separate private fund. Other UMass campuses, including UMass Boston, Lowell, and Dartmouth, do not have separate foundations. Those UMass campuses did not respond to requests for comment.

According to both UMass Amherst and its advancement workers, the university’s private foundation offered positions to all of the 82 impacted state employees, which included sign-on bonuses and significant pay increases. Masinter wrote that 51 advancement employees have accepted the foundation’s offers and the rest are looking for other opportunities within UMass Amherst.

Jason Johnson, director of digital services at the university’s advancement office, was among the employees who did not take a job offered to him by the foundation, pointing to the loss of union eligibility.

“What attracted me to working at UMass Amherst was the union and the mission of public higher education and public service,” he said. “I want to keep my union affiliation, union benefits, state pension eligibility, and state health insurance.”

Johnson said that after he declined the offer from the UMass Amherst Foundation he was told by the university’s human resources office that he had 90 days to find another job at the university before he was officially laid off. While he is looking for other positions so he can keep his union eligibility and benefits, he said it’s been difficult to “find the perfect fit.”

Chelsie Field, associate director of annual giving at the university, also turned down the foundation job.

“I couldn’t in good conscience go over to an entity when I feel its creation was built on harm,” she said. “They have a new mission statement that is very shiny and talks about creating a safe and respectful work environment, but I couldn’t trust what they were saying.”

Field is looking for jobs both at UMass Amherst — her alma mater — and at other institutions.

She said the stress of fighting the change has taken a significant toll on her mental and emotional health.

This recent move is not the first time the university has attempted to privatize jobs.

In a 2019 complaint the PSU filed with the Department of Labor Relations, the union said UMass Amherst ignored a 2003 agreement that limited the number of UMass Foundation employees to five, instead transferring 37 PSU positions into the foundation. They withdrew the filing once the university backed out of the privatization efforts.

Opponents of the current move have also raised concerns about issues of transparency within the foundation, whose expenses are paid by UMass Amherst. Because of its private status, the foundation does not need to disclose employee salaries.

Miles Stern, PSU’s Massachusetts Teachers Association staff representative, said the privatization efforts create a “very concerning” lack of transparency.

“There’s no accountability,” Stern said. “State employees are covered by state ethics laws that don’t apply to private sector employees, and they take that very seriously. They see themselves as part of a very transparent, ethical system that is completely blown out of the water by privatizing.”

The union is waiting for the Department of Labor Relations to rule on its complaint against the university. If it succeeds, the jobs would go back to being under the purview of the state. The former state employees have guaranteed “recall rights,” which means they are permitted to return to their jobs without re-applying, until 2028.

But some employees are not sure they would return even if the jobs are made public again.

“I don’t think I would take my old job back,” Field said, after hesitating for a moment. “So much harm has been done...and I don’t think I trust the university anymore.”

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elliew0lfe.