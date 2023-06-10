When it’s easier for policy makers to seek forgiveness than permission

Re “Installing bike and bus lanes requires public debate” (Opinion, June 9): I support safety for bikers, as well as for pedestrians, people with disabilities, and car and truck drivers.

My experience in Cambridge is that critical infrastructure changes have been implemented with no meaningful community engagement. After-the-fact listening sessions don’t cut it. Installing dedicated bike lanes involves collateral “damage” such as leaving businesses with no parking and increasing congestion on major and residential streets. As the writers of this piece make clear, there are trade-offs to be made, and to not proactively and meaningfully involve those who could be negatively affected, as well as those who gain by the infrastructure changes, is simply wrong and a miscalculation for local politicians.