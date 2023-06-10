After long layoff from Red Sox, Adam Duvall giving himself time to get back in the swing

Duvall struck out three times and walked Friday. He had a tough opponent in Yankee ace Gerrit Cole , who fanned him twice on seven pitches before a sixth-inning free pass, and certainly isn’t easy to time up even without a long layoff.

“I was getting beat by the fastball,” Duvall said before Saturday’s contest, in which he batted fifth. “There was no question about that. But, you know, that’s something we’ll work on and get that timing right. [Get] that contact point where it needs to be and then go from there. But I thought overall, you know, I put together some good at-bats.”

NEW YORK — Adam Duvall returned to the Red Sox lineup in Friday’s win over the Yankees and immediately knew what was missing from his game after two months lost to a broken wrist.

Yet his importance in the Sox lineup is evident. The threat of his power is real.

“My goal every night is to drive in runs and put runs on the board,” said Duvall. “Hopefully I’m an asset to the lineup. That’s kind of how I see my at-bats.”

Duvall was the lineup’s biggest asset prior to going on the injured list. He hit .455 (15 for 33) with five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 11 runs scored, and 14 RBIs in eight games.

He doesn’t think about the wrist much, he said, and considers it a non-issue. He knows there’s a progression in finding his timing and tries not to drown himself in the results at the plate, instead attempting to find the player he was prior to the injury.

“I think that goes back to just knowing what I was doing well. Then just focusing on that, because if I get caught up in trying to hit a home run every at-bat, then obviously the results might not be where I want them to be,” he said. “It’s just knowing what I do well, staying within myself.”

Pivetta’s place

Nick Pivetta might have found his role as a reliever.

Since joining the bullpen, the righthander has a 3.09 ERA in 11⅔ innings, opponents hitting .182 against him. In his last five appearances, the ERA is 1.42 with eight strikeouts, including stranding the potential tying run in the seventh inning Friday.

Although John Schreiber — the Sox’ usual seventh inning reliever — is progressing and out to 75 feet in his throwing program, there’s no timeline for his return. The initial plan was for Pivetta to be a multi-inning reliever. It remains the plan, but manager Alex Cora has brought Pivetta in for the seventh in his last three appearances.

“The role for Nick is bigger,” Cora said. “You saw it [Friday]. He came in and did a good job and passed the baton to Chris Martin. We can use them in multiple innings. [Josh Winckowski] was actually under the weather, so he wasn’t available. But now he’s back.

“I believe him and Nick are going to be the guys that we’re going to go to in certain situations. We can use them in the seventh or eighth when Chris is down, or we can use them earlier.”

Bleier slow to recover

Richard Bleier (shoulder), who last pitched May 21, is still feeling soreness and hasn’t reacted well to treatment. Another MRI showed shoulder inflammation, and he’s been shut down from all baseball activity . . . Yu Chang (broken hamate bone) felt soreness in his hand area after Thursday’s rehab game for Triple A Worcester. Chang won’t play this weekend and the team will check on him Monday, with the hope that he will continue his rehab assignment Tuesday. Cora reiterated it’s a matter of pain tolerance for Chang, who had the hamate bone removed during surgery. “This is about feel now,” Cora said. “It’s just about him getting used to it and we’ll see how it goes.” The same pain happened in Chang’s first rehab assignment, forcing a shutdown . . . Trevor Story (elbow) is throwing out to 110 feet at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, plus hitting on the field for the first time. He will travel to Fenway for the series with his former team, the Rockies, beginning Monday so the club can check his progress . . . Adalberto Mondesi (knee) still isn’t progressing much, according to Cora.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.