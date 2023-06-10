Arcangelo claims Belmont Stakes as Jena Antonucci becomes first female trainer to win in 155 years of race

In his first Triple Crown race, Arcangelo covered the 1½ miles in 2:29.23 and finished 1½ lengths in front of favored Forte, with Tapit Trice third. National Treasure was leading until Arcangelo overtook the Preakness winner, who finished sixth, on the way to victory.

After the horse crossed the finish line, Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and her head on the back of a chair. She kissed Arcangelo on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.

NEW YORK — Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win the race in its 155 years.

“I give all the credit to the horse,” said jockey Javier Castellano, who rode Mage to victory in the Kentucky Derby and got this mount when that colt did not run in the Belmont after a third in the Preakness. “This is a wonderful horse. I’m really happy for her, you know, she’s a really good woman. She’s a good horseman.”

The heart-warming victory put a positive note on a Triple Crown series marred by deaths of horses at Churchill Downs in the weeks around the Kentucky Derby and another on Preakness day for winning trainer Bob Baffert. It also ended a week in which the Belmont Stakes was put in jeopardy by air quality problems caused by wildfires in Canada.

Those cleared on Friday and the cloud over thoroughbred racing lifted on Saturday.

Arcangelo skipped the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and scored a hard-fought victory in the 1⅛ mile Peter Pan Stakes, which is the prep race in New York for the Belmont. The 3-year-old son of Arrogate is the first horse since Tonalist (2014) to sweep the Peter Pan-Belmont double.

“I think it told the world more than it told us,” Antonucci said during the week of the Peter Pan win. “Not being coy, but we’ve thought he was pretty special for some time, and just letting him develop into that. The grit and determination, deep stretch is the horse. That can’t be taught.”