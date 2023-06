Carlos Correa’s grand slam the key to Twins’ seven-run eighth inning in win over Blue Jays

Newly promoted Edouard Julien reached base three times and Donovan Solano had three hits as the Twins won for the 12th time in 16 games at Rogers Centre. Minnesota has homered in 16 consecutive games in Canada.

Minnesota, which leads the AL Central with a 33-32 record, scored seven runs its previous five games.

TORONTO — Carlos Correa hit his second career grand slam, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach also homered, and the Minnesota Twins scored seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-4, Saturday.

Jorge López (2-2) pitched a one-hit seventh as the Twins won their second straight after a five-game skid.

Adam Cimber (0-2) lost for the second straight day, giving up six runs and five hits while getting just one out.

Cimber entered with a 3-1 lead and gave up three straight hits by Michael A. Taylor, Julien, and Solano starting the eighth. He struck out Alek Kirilloff, then gave up Correa’s eighth home run this season.

Larnach singled and Cimber left after hitting Willi Castro with a pitch. Kepler greeted righthander Mitch White with a drive into the right-field bullpen for his seventh home run.

Minnesota trailed, 3-0, before Larnard homered off Bowden Francis in the seventh.

Toronto built its lead on RBI singles by Whit Merrifield in the second and Vladimir Guerrero in the third, and Nathan Lukes’s sacrifice fly in the fifth — his first big league RBI. Lukes replaced Brandon Belt, who grabbed at his left hamstring while scoring on Guerrero’s hit.

Lukes drove in George Springer with a sacrifice fly to center for the first RBI of his career.

Twins starter Joe Ryan allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Righthander Trevor Richards became the sixth Blue Jays pitcher to start a game this season, striking out seven over three shutout innings. Richards took the spot of struggling former All-Star Alek Manoah, demoted to the Florida Complex League after failing to get out of the first inning against Houston on Monday.