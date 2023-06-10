C.T. Pan leads Canadian Open by two with Rory McIlroy in pursuit

The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland won in 2019 in at Hamilton, then — after the event was canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — won last year in Toronto at St. George’s amid a flurry of LIV Golf controversy. He was asked if it meant a bit more again — with the news Tuesday.

McIlroy, the strongest voice against Saudi-funded LIV Golf who said Wednesday he feels like a “sacrificial lamb,” shot a 6-under-par 66 on Saturday at tree-lined Oakdale, leaving him two strokes behind leader C.T. Pan.

TORONTO — Days after being blindsided by the PGA Tour’s partnership with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund, Rory McIlroy put himself in position for a run at a third straight Canadian Open title.

“Look, I would love to win the Canadian Open for the third time. I’ve never won a tournament three times in a row,” McIlroy said. “I felt like last year the win wasn’t just for me it was for a few other things. But this one, this year, if I were able to get over the line, will be solely for me.”

Pan, from Taiwan, birdied the final two holes for a 66 to get to 14-under 202. The 31-year-old former University of Washington player won the 2019 RBC Heritage for his lone PGA Tour title.

“It’s always cool to see my name on the top of the leaderboard,” Pan said. “Not just leaderboards, just to be in contention. That’s all I want to do before the tournament started. Finished birdie-birdie. That put me in a good spot. But I still got a lot of work to do.”

Ranked third, McIlroy is chasing his 32nd worldwide victory a week before the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

“For whatever reason I seem to play better when there’s a little bit of noise going in the world of golf,” McIlroy said. “It’s really nice to get inside the ropes and just concentrate on my job at the end of the day, which is trying to get the ball around the golf course.”

McIlroy birdied Nos. 11, 12, and 13, then parred the last five.

“The putter went a little cold on me over those last five holes,” McIlroy said. “But overall, it’s great to put myself in with a shot tomorrow. There’s a lot of people up there around the lead, so it’s going to be a fun day.”

Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (64) and Justin Rose (66) — McIlroy’s European Ryder Cup teammates — also were two strokes back at 12 under along with Mark Hubbard (66), Harry Higgs (67) and Andrew Novak (67).

Nick Taylor was the top Canadian, shooting a course-record 63 on the composite layout at the historic 27-hole facility to get to 11 under. He’s trying to become the first Canadian winner since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

LPGA — Dani Holmqvist birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J.

Holmqvist, the 35-year-old Swede seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, took an 11-under 131 total into the final round Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview, close to the casinos in Atlantic City. She opened with a career-best 64 on Friday.

“It’s always some nerves and stuff, but it was nerves in a good way, because it’s a position you really want to be in, we work hard to be in,” Holmqvist said. “But it’s just trying to trust my own game and just what I’ve been working on for the last couple weeks, and it’s nice to see that it’s paying off.”

Holmqvist had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round.

PGA — Commissioner Jay Monahan told PGA Tour employees during a meeting Thursday that it couldn’t financially afford to keep spending tens of millions of dollars in its legal fight against Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund while continuing to increase its own purses to keep players from defecting to the rival LIV Golf League, according to a report Saturday by the Wall Street Journal.

Monahan, during a meeting at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, reportedly told employees that the financial model wasn’t sustainable while fighting Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which reportedly has $620 billion in assets.

The meeting came two days after the PGA Tour’s stunning announcement that it had formed an alliance with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and DP World Tour to form a new for-profit entity that will dramatically alter the global ecosystem of men’s professional golf.

“We cannot compete with a foreign government with unlimited money,” Monahan told employees, according to the Wall Street Journal. “This was the time. ... We waited to be in the strongest possible position to get this deal in place.”

According to the report, Monahan told employees that the tour had already spent $50 million in legal fees and had dipped into its reserves for $100 million to help pay increased purses in elevated events and other bonuses to players.

“To characterize that this agreement was made due to litigation costs and other use of reserves is an oversimplification,” a PGA Tour spokesperson said in a statement provided to ESPN on Saturday. “With the end of the fractured landscape in the world of men’s professional golf, the PGA Tour has never been a more valuable property.

European — Dale Whitnell will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Mixed, where women and men play on the same course for one prize fund and trophy, after Yannik Paul cut into his advantage.

The 34-year-old Whitnell, whose sole appearance at a major was 11 years ago, took a big step toward his first career win on the European tour when he shot an 11-under 61 Friday.

He kept that advantage largely intact Saturday with a 70 to move to 19-under 197 overall despite carding his first bogey of the tournament on the second hole and then double bogeys on the ninth and 16th.

Dutch player Anne Van Dam, widely considered one of the biggest hitters on the Ladies European Tour, hit eight birdies and an eagle on her way to a 63 to rise to fourth as the leading women’s player. That was the joint-best round of the day, matched only by 20-year-old Ryo Hitsasune, who is tied for 13th.