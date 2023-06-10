In his final home start, Alfred Mucciarone pitched one for the ages as Franklin returned to the Division 1 state semifinals

Mucciarone pointed up to the sky and strutted off the mound. That final out capped a complete-game, 11-strikeout gem from the righthander, leading top-seeded Franklin back to the Division 1 state semifinals with a 2-1 win over ninth-seeded Bridgewater-Raynham on Saturday night in a quarterfinal showdown.

FRANKLIN — Alfred Mucciarone reared back for one final pitch. With droves of fans lined up in rows behind the fence, rain falling, and a rainbow forming, the Franklin senior spun a slider to the outside corner of the plate.

“I felt like tonight was a culmination of Alfred’s career,” said Franklin coach Zach Brown. “He’s been such a big part of everything we’ve done over the last three years. Watching him compete and execute, channel his emotions, there was nobody else we wanted on the hill at that moment.”

Franklin, a state finalist last year, advances to play Sunday’s Central Catholic/Methuen winner in its third straight semifinals appearance.

Mucciarone, a UMass Lowell commit who entered with a 1.30 ERA, retired nine of the first 10 batters and escaped a jam in the fourth with two strikeouts. After surrendering a solo shot to right by B-R’s Casey Wensley in the sixth, Mucciarone dug deep and fanned the first two batters of the seventh before inducing the liner to end it.

His final line: 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts.

“There was no better feeling and we’re not done yet,” said Mucciarone. “My fastball was working, added the changeup, and used a heavy slider today. I tried to keep it the same as the regular season and just attack the zone.”

Facing a talented Trojans (18-5) squad that handed Franklin (22-3) its first loss of the season, 5-4, on May 21, Henry DiGiorgio broke a scoreless tie in the third by lining an RBI single to right. The Panthers added an insurance run in the fifth on an error, making it 2-0.

Mucciarone did the rest.

“There’s a reason why he’s going to play Division 1 baseball,” said B-R coach Mike Connolly. “He gave us close to nothing. It’s tough to beat a guy like that.”



