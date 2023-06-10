It wasn’t pretty, but Taunton held off BC High and moved one step closer to repeating as Division 1 baseball champions

Second-seeded Taunton (19-4) scored three unanswered runs, two off an error, and relied on pitchers Johnny Escobalez, Brady Morin, and Ryan MacDougall to work out of jams, piecing enough together to move past No. 7 BC High, 3-2, in a quarterfinal matchup.

Taunton’s potent offense was limited to just four hits Saturday, equaling the number of BC High batters its pitchers plunked. Still, the Tigers found a way to walk off their home field for the final time this season one step closer to repeating as Division 1 state baseball champions.

“We’re resilient and we’re tough,” added Taunton coach Blair Bourque. “We have a lot of veterans who have been there before and they know what it takes.”

Taunton’s Braden Sullivan was tagged out by BC High’s Jackson Morse (8) in the fourth inning. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

With BC High ahead 2-0 in the third, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs. Brayden Cali chopped a ball to third and Eagles third baseman Cole Bohane charged, fielded the ball, and threw home for the force out. But the throw trickled off the catcher’s mitt and rolled to the backstop, scoring a pair and tying the game 2-2.

“We didn’t get the play at the plate and that was it for us,” said BC High coach Steve Healy. “They made one more play than us.”

One inning later, AJ Lewis three-hopped the fence in left-center for a leadoff triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Shawn Cali for a 3-2 lead.

BC High catcher Tommy O’Donnell tags out Taunton’s Dawson Bryce at the plate to save a run in the fifth inning. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“I knew he was going to start with a fastball so I just sat back and put a good swing on it,” said Lewis.

Escobalez allowed a run three batters into the game, but escaped a bases-loaded jam with three strikeouts. The sophomore lefthander, who started the season on JV, went on to fire five innings of two-run ball, hitting three, and fanning five.

In relief, Morin worked around a single in the sixth. MacDougall then issued a walk and hit a batter in the seventh before inducing a groundout to end it, sending the Tigers to the state semifinals for the third time in four years, where they’ll face the winner of Sunday’s Westford/St. John’s Shrewsbury game.

Taunton starting pitcher Johnny Escobalez settled in after loading the bases and allowing a run in the first inning. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Westford 4, Lincoln-Sudbury 3 — Their perfect season in peril, the third-seeded Ghosts (20-0) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh then walked off the second-round win on Justin Davighi’s base hit in the eighth. A 0-0 game game had been suspended in the top of the fourth inning Thursday, postponed Friday again because of weather, and resumed Saturday. Westford hosts St. John’s Sunday.

Division 2 State

King Philip 1, Westwood 0 — Senior Brendan Sencaj hit a walk-off double, scoring freshman Johnny Prater to lead No. 3 King Philip (16-7) over No. 6 Westwood (15-7) in the Division 2 quarterfinals. Seniors Will Astorino and Will Kelley collected two hits each for the Warriors, who face 10th-seeded St. Mary’s (16-7) in the semifinals (TBA).

Milton 1, Plymouth North 0 — Senior righthandeder Owen McHugh pitched a complete game shutout for the No. 1 Wildcats (20-3) with 11 strikeouts, three hits, and no walks in the quarterfinal win. He was matched by Plymouth junior DC Brown, who pitched six no-hit innings. The game’s only run was scored in the third inning, when Milton’s Reid Dexter was struck by a pitch. Pinch-runner, Jack Sullivan, moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a passed ball, then scored on a sacrifice fly to right from Jimmy Fallon.

St. Mary’s 4, Mansfield 3 — The 10th-seeded Spartans (16-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, with freshman Michael DeMaino driving in two runs with a single, and senior Tad Giardina scoring the winning run with a base hit to left field against No. 15 Mansfield (16-9).

Whitman-Hanson 5, Westfield 0 — Junior Evan Yakavonis tossed a complete game shutout and knocked in a run for the No. 5 Panthers (19-4), scattering seven hits with five strikeouts in the quarterfinal win. Cam Beltramini and Zack Nye had RBIs in the third inning. Senior captain Brandon Craven opened the scoring in the first inning, with a home run to right-center field against No. 20 Westfield (13-8).

Division 3 State

Bishop Stang 8, Foxborough 2 — The Spartans made the most of every opportunity en route to making history.

Sophomore Drew Taylor and senior Jackson Tingley Prince each scored a pair of runs with back-to-back two-run singles in the first, and senior southpaw Aiden Cardoza tossed a complete game to help propel No. 3 Bishop Stang past No. 6 Foxborough, 8-2, in a quarterfinal at Stanley Stankiewicz Field.

The win avenges the 14-8 loss Stang suffered to Foxborough in last year’s quarterfinals on the same field, and sends the Spartans (16-5) to the program’s first state semifinals appearance against second-seeded Medfield (17-5). Foxborough finishes 15-8.

“This was a rematch of last year in the same spot and the boys wanted it. They wanted it badly,” Stang coach Brian Rose said. “They remembered how that felt, because they did that to us last year. We were ready mentally and physically.”

The Spartans tacked on three runs in the second to take a commanding 7-0 lead. That was all the support Cardoza needed, as he went the distance, allowing two runs on eight hits. He struck out three, walked none, and hit one batter.

“He’s a guy with double-digit strikeouts every time he pitches,” Rose said. “Today he only had three — it shows how good of a team Foxborough is.”

Rose hopes the Spartans aren’t done making history.

“It seems like every year we go a little bit further,” he said. “We’re hoping this is the year where we can’t go past where we go.”

Medfield 3, Newburyport 1 — Medfield High junior Jack Iovino set the tone offensively for the second-seeded Warriors with a two-out solo home run to right-center in the second inning for the game’s first hit.

“I was looking for a first-pitch fastball or slider,” said Iovino following Medfield’s quarterfinal victory over No. 23 Newburyport. “Fortunately, he hung a slider and the ball happened to go out.”

The win avenged Medfield’s quarterfinals loss to the Clippers last season.

“These guys came in here and knocked us out last year,” Warriors head coach Dave Worthley said. “So it was really a big deal for us to defend our home turf and keep playing good baseball.”

The win was Medfield’s 15th victory in its last 16 games.

Trailing 2-0, Newburyport (16-8) loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth inning, but Medfield senior Jack Collins (CG, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 8 Ks, 0 BB) was able to get out of the jam, allowing just one unearned run.

“That was the inning that won the baseball game,” Worthley said. “That was a huge momentum shift for us to get out of that inning giving up only one run because those innings can go south in a hurry.”

Collins helped out his own cause with a RBI double in the fifth inning, driving in Nick Hasapidis to extend the Warriors’ lead to 3-1.

Division 5 State

Bourne 8, Greenfield 1 — The second-seeded Canalmen (16-7) advanced to their first semifinal since 1977 behind the stellar play of captain Jack Ferreira, who was 2-0 with 14 strikeouts, 1 walk, and hit .375 with 7 RBIs in three home wins.

Brad Joyal reported from North Dartmouth and Ethan Winter from Medfield.