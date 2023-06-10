A jubilant Julia Malowitz and her riseball lifted Central Catholic softball into its first state semifinal in a decade

Malowitz struck out 10 and scattered two hits in five innings, in addition to providing a pair of hits, RBIs, and runs scored in a 10-0 victory for top-seeded Central Catholic over No. 9 Methuen at Lawrence’s Kennedy Park in a Division 1 quarterfinal. The Raiders (22-1) will meet the winner of No. 13 North Andover and No. 5 Peabody in the semifinals (TBA). It’s Central Catholic’s first trip to the state semifinals in 10 years.

Each time Central Catholic ace Julia Malowitz struck out a hitter, the junior lit up from ear-to-ear, leaping to the top of the circle and pumping her arms.

A Methuen resident, Malowitz pounded the outside part of the plate and incorporated an effective riseball.

“Obviously, Methuen gives me a little extra fuel and knowing that we could get to the final four, I just wanted to compete today,” said Malowitz.

Central Catholic's Caitlin Milner (from left), Elizabeth Kearne, and Zaynah Wotkowicz celebrate the final out of their quarterfinal win. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/Josh Reynolds for The Boston Glo

Sophomore Olivia Moeckel, sophomore Ava Perrotta, and junior Katie Fox each scored twice and plated a pair of runs. A two-run double by Fox extended the lead to 4-0 in the first inning .

“Julia is fantastic and she’s one of the grittiest kids that I’ve ever coached,” said Central Catholic coach Stacy Ciccolo. “What I think I like the most about my team is there are several people who can chip in at different times. What I really liked about today is, we just kept going to work. We’d get some people on, get them over, and get them in. There was nothing super flashy about what we did, no one hit one over the fence, but we consistently put the bat on the ball and made some good things happen.”

Julia Malowitz proudly displayed Central Catholic's Final Four trophy from the MIAA. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 3 State

Norton 5, Apponequet 2 — The fourth-seeded Lancers (21-2) finished off their quarterfinal victory after play was halted Friday night (rain) in the top of the fifth inning, with the hosts leading 5-1 and the Lakers threatening with the bases loaded and no outs. Sandy Fairbairn scored twice and Sienna Pietrasiewicz recorded three RBIs for the Lancers. Norton faces ninth-seeded Bishop Fenwick (15-7) in the semifinals (TBA).

Division 4 State

Clinton 2, Nipmuc 1 — Senior Ella Repole finished off her three-hitter with her sixth strikeout as the third-seeded Gaels (21-1) held off No. 11 Nipmuc (15-8) in the quarterfinals. Clinton plated two runs in the third on a lined single to left by Kaela Ciarletta and an RBI single from Leo Repole. Nipmuc scored in the sixth.

