Kyle Hendricks takes no-hit bid into eighth inning, Cubs finish off one-hitter against Giants

Hendricks (1-2) faced one batter over the minimum, walking Michael Conforto with one out in the second, and had retired 19 batters in a row before Haniger hit a fastball off the left-field wall on the eighth pitch of the at-bat. That ended the longest no-hit bid in the major leagues this season.

Kyle Hendricks didn’t allow a hit until Mitch Haniger doubled with two outs in the eighth inning, pitching the Cubs over the Giants, 4-0, Saturday in San Francisco.

Julian Merryweather retired three straight in the ninth, completing the one-hitter and giving the Cubs consecutive wins for the first time since May 29 and 30.

Advertisement

Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs and Matt Mervis also homered.

Hendricks started the season on the injured list with a strained right shoulder. He made his season debut May 25 and was making his fourth start. He threw 61 of 94 pitches for strikes, none over 89.4 miles per hour.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The 33-year-old righthander has six complete games and four shutouts in 226 starts.

Center fielder Mike Tauchman helped by making a diving, backhand catch to rob Brandon Crawford near the warning track in the third.

Morel homered off Jakob Junis (3-3) leading off the third. The ball bounced off the top of the brick wall and back onto the field. Unaware of the ruling, Morel raced around the bases until umpire Brian O’Nora signaled home run.

Morel added a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.

Giants opener John Brebbia pitched two hitless innings with one strikeout and also survived getting hit by a 104.9-mile-per-hour line drive off the bat of Ian Happ in the second.

Marlins plate five in ninth to win

Jean Segura capped Miami’s five-run ninth inning with a two-run double, and the Marlins beat the White Sox 5-1, in Chicago.

Advertisement

Miami left 12 runners on base and went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position. But it salvaged a frustrating afternoon with its late rally, winning for the seventh time in eight games.

Luis Arraez had two hits for the Marlins, raising his batting average to .402 in 60 games. Sandy Alcantara pitched seven innings of three-hit ball.

Arraez helped spark Miami’s rally, following Garrett Cooper’s pinch-hit single with another base hit against Joe Kelly (1-3). A bases-loaded error on shortstop Tim Anderson brought home one run, and Arraez scored on Jesús Sánchez’s walk.

After Yuli Gurriel drove in another with a fielder’s choice and Joey Wendle struck out, Segura lined to left against Garrett Crochet.

Steven Okert (3-0) got three outs for the win, working around Elvis Andrus’s leadoff single in the eighth.

Michael Kopech, who pitched five scoreless innings for Chicago, hit his first two batters and worked out of trouble for most of the day.

The White Sox got their only run on Andrew Vaughn’s homer in the fourth.

Twins blast past Blue Jays

Carlos Correa hit a grand slam, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach also homered, and the Twins scored seven runs in the eighth to beat the Blue Jays, 9-4, in Toronto.

Minnesota, which leads the AL Central with a 33-32 record, scored seven runs its previous five games.

Edouard Julien reached base three times and Donovan Solano had three hits as the Twins won for the 12th time in 16 games at Rogers Centre. Minnesota has homered in 16 consecutive games in Canada.

Advertisement

Jorge López (2-2) pitched a one-hit seventh for the Twins.

Adam Cimber (0-2) lost for the second straight day, giving up six runs and five hits while getting just one out.

He entered with a 3-1 lead and gave up three straight hits. He struck out Alek Kirilloff, then gave up Correa’s eighth home run this season.

Fernando Tatís Jr. gives Padres a lift against Rockies

Fernando Tatís Jr. had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth that led the Padres to a 3-2 win over the Rockies in Denver, and extended Colorado’s losing streak to six.

Manny Machado had three hits and made a crucial catch in the eighth to help ensure the victory. Gary Sánchez had a first-inning RBI single to score Machado and is hitting .282 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 11 games since San Diego claimed him off waivers from the Mets.

San Diego trailed, 2-1, before loading the bases in the sixth on a single and a pair of walks. Tatis lined an opposite-field single into right, giving him 32 RBIs in 28 games since returning from an 80-game drug suspension.

With Ezequiel Tovar at third and one out in the eighth, Mike Moustakas popped into foul territory near the Padres’ dugout. Machado ran over from third and slid as he tried to make a basket catch. He bobbled the ball before securing it for the out and then threw home to keep Tovar at third.