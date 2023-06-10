Milton baseball gets no-hit but returns to Division 2 semifinals behind Owen McHugh’s herculean effort

The senior righthander fired a three-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking none, pitching the defending state champions back to the Division 2 semifinals with a 1-0 win over ninth-seeded No. 9 Plymouth North at Cunningham Park.

The Milton baseball team mustered no hits Saturday afternoon. It was still enough for Owen McHugh.

Owen McHugh, shown here pitching as a sophomore, made the most of his final home start for Milton.

“You can’t say enough about Owen McHugh,” Milton head coach Brendan Morrissey said. “He put the boys on his back there in his last home start. [The] kid’s accomplished everything there is to accomplish in high school sports, whatever the sport is. He just one-upped himself today.”

Advertisement

Junior DC Brown hurled six no-hit innings for the Eagles (17-8), mixing pitches and keeping the top-seeded Wildcats (20-3) off-balance. But in the third inning, he hit Milton’s Reid Dexter with a pitch. Pinch-runner Jack Sullivan moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a passed ball, and scored on a sacrifice fly to right from Jimmy Fallon.

“DC’s a heck of a pitcher,” Morrissey said. “He was mixing it up all day, he hit his spots, he threw a ton of strikes. Good mix for the kid. He did a great job. Hats off to him.”

McHugh fanned two batters in each of the first five innings, with his fastball forcing swings-and-misses. He gave up two hits in the first inning but escaped with a strikeout. After that, he faced just one over the minimum for the next six innings.

“Our goal was to get back on the bus after we got the No. 1 seed,” McHugh said. “Any day can be our last, and we just want to get one more.”