Newburyport finds its legs and rides six unanswered goals into second Division 3 boys’ lacrosse semifinals in three years

“I thought we were close in the first half,” said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge. “[Dracut] came out on fire, but after those first four minutes, it was even the rest of the half, and I could feel the tide of the game turning a little bit.”

The third-seeded Clippers (15-6) advance to face either No. 2 Pentucket (18-2) or No. 7 Falmouth (14-6) in the semifinals (TBA).

Dracut jumped all over the Newburyport boys’ lacrosse team in Saturday morning’s Division 3 quarterfinal matchup, but the host Clippers locked down defensively in the second half while scoring six unanswered goals, paving the way for an 11-8 comeback victory.

The sixth-seeded Middies (16-5) started fast with Rutgers-bound senior Brock Desmarais dominating at the faceoff-X, setting up early goals from Owen French, Asher Talbot, and Colby Downer. Desmarais won 11 of 13 draws in the first half and added two goals and an assist in the second quarter to help spot Dracut a 7-3 lead.

Newburyport senior captain Jack Hadden and the Clippers defense responded with a stellar second half, holding Dracut scoreless for over 24 minutes while Owen Kreuz (5 goals) and Zach McHugh (1 goal, 3 assists) keyed the offense. Senior captain Oliver Pons tied the game, 7-7, late in the third quarter, and Hadden finished the 6-0 run with a transition goal for a 9-7 lead with 7:37 left.

“We kind of just dug deep,” said Hadden, a University of Albany commit. “Obviously it’s early in the morning and our feet didn’t wake up, but as we got going we just started to click more and more, our slides started to get faster and more aggressive, and we started to play more as a team.”

After edging Foxborough, 7-6, in the Round of 16, the Clippers used their depth to pull out another close win, advancing to the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

“We’re a pretty deep team and we were able to wear some teams out,” said Wedge. “We still haven’t played our best game, but that was our best half of the season, by far.”

Division 1 State

Hingham 9, Franklin 6 — Charlie Packard provided both a fitting beginning and end for the Hingham boys’ lacrosse team.

The University of Richmond-bound senior opened scoring for the fifth-seeded Harbormen before causing the game’s final turnover against the fourth-seeded Panthers at Pisini Stadium, sending Hingham back to the state semifinals for a second season in a row.

As if the Harbormen (21-2) needed anything else to light a fire, Packard clearly recalled losing to Franklin in the postseason as a sophomore in 2021.

“We had a lot of motivation coming into this one,” he said. “Being able to come away from home like that, with our fans making the trip, it’s everything for us.”

Packard had three points (2 goals, 1 assist) for the Harbormen, who fell behind 3-1 after a surge from Luke Davis, who scored three goals in 3:37 to open the second quarter.

Packard’s second goal stood as the winner for Hingham, which scored four straight after Franklin (20-2) went up 5-4 to begin the third quarter.

Davis finished with four goals for the Panthers. Connor Lasch and Michael Garrity had two strikes apiece for the Harbormen, who face top-seeded St. John’s Prep in the semis for a second spring in a row.

The Eagles won last year, 12-8, and dealt the Harbormen their only loss vs. an in-state opponent this season, 12-9, on May 27 in Danvers.

“We know we’re right there with them,” Packard said. “They’re a really good team with a lot of good players, but we know we can match them. We can’t wait.”

BC High 14, Xaverian 5 — The second-seeded Eagles (19-2) were led by seniors Will Emsing (3 goals, 2 assists), Patrick Maroney (3 goals, assist), Brody Rice (2 goals, 1 assist), James Carroll (1 goal, 1 assist), and Cooper Chapman (2 goals, 3 assists), as they strung together a 7-0 run in the second half to top No. 7 Xaverian (12-7) for the third time this season. BC High will face third-seeded Acton-Boxborough (17-4) in the semifinals (TBA). “Playing a conference opponent requires discipline,” said BC High coach Marcus Craigwell. “We know each other’s personnel, so it’s the little things, like groundballs and clears, that will bring success.”

St. John’s Prep 13, North Andover 2 — Seniors Harlan Graber and Jimmy Ayers each scored two goals for the top-seeded Eagles (20-1) against No. 8 North Andover (13-8) in the quarterfinal win. Senior Gavin Kornitsky made 12 saves on 14 shots on goal, and senior Chris Esposito won 11 of 14 faceoffs.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 1 State

Reading 8, Walpole 7 (OT) — Almost a year to the day from a Round of 16 loss to Walpole, the fifth-seeded Reading girls’ lacrosse team picked up a signature win and punched its ticket to the semifinals for the first time in program history, where the Rockets face top-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury.

Junior Caroline Jadul scored the winner, her third goal of the game, in the waning seconds of the first overtime, scooping the ball out of midair and slotting it past the lunging stick of Walpole goaltender Abby Johnson.

Walpole opened the game on a three-goal run and Reading coach Rachel Monroe called a timeout to regroup, and the Rockets answered with three straight goals of their own. Neither team held more than a two goal lead the rest of the way.

The Rockets’ draw unit of Julia Barbato, Libby Quinn, and Megan Shanahan won the majority of the game’s draws and played a vital role in kickstarting the offense after the slow start.

“The draw comes down to grit, so you’ve just got to be gritty, you can’t give up on it until it’s in your offensive end,” said Monroe.

Reading junior Addyson Mathews had a number of key saves for the Rockets. None were more timely than a point-blank stop with 30 seconds remaining in regulation, which sent the contest into overtime.

Globe correspondents Jake Levin reported from Franklin and Oliva Nolan reported from Walpole. Lenny Rowe contributed.